Brandon Boyd earned honorable mention all-Big Sky Conference basketball recognition, announced Tuesday. The all-conference teams are voted on by the league’s coaches.
Boyd, ISU’s redshirt junior point guard, leads the Bengals and ranks 14th in the league with 14.4 points per game this season. He’s also seventh in the Big Sky with 3.6 assists per game, 10th in free-throw percentage (79.1) and ninth in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.4). He enters conference tournament play as the 12th-leading scorer in ISU history.
Boyd’s all-conference honor is his third at Idaho State. Last season, he was honorable mention as well as the Big Sky’s top reserve.
Northern Colorado’s Jeff Linder earned coach of the year honors, and the Bears’ Jordan Davis was named most valuable player.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE MEN’S BASKETBALL HONORS
Coach of the Year: Jeff Linder, Northern Colorado
Most Valuable Player: Jordan Davis, Northern Colorado
Co-Newcomer of the Year: Bernie Andre, Northern Arizona; Cameron Oluyitan, Southern Utah; Kendal Manuel, Montana
Freshman of the Year: Bodie Hume, Northern Colorado
Defensive Player of the Year: Jonah Radebaugh, Northern Colorado
Top Reserve: Kendal Manuel, Montana
First Team
Jordan Davis, Northern Colorado; Ahmaad Rorie, Montana; Jerrick Harding, Weber State; Sayeed Pridgett, Montana; Tyler Hall, Montana State
Second Team
Harald Frey, Montana State; Marcus Graves, Sacramento State; Holland Woods, Portland State; Mason Peatling, Eastern Washington; Jesse Hunt, Eastern Washington
Third Team
Michael Oguine, Montana; Jacob Davison, Eastern Washington; Joshua Patton, Sacramento State; Bernie Andre, Northern Arizona; Cameron Oluyitan, Southern Utah
Honorable Mention
Jonah Radebaugh, Northern Colorado; Brekkott Chapman, Weber State; Brandon Boyd, Idaho State; Cody John, Weber State