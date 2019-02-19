Idaho State University head football coach Rob Phenicie will not be charged with any crime for allegedly hammer punching one of his players last November, California authorities said Monday.
Former ISU football player Jayson Miller was pursuing misdemeanor battery charges against Phenicie for allegedly hammer punching him during halftime of the Bengals’ football game at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo, California, on Nov. 10, 2018.
Phenicie’s halftime hammer punches allegedly bruised Miller’s shoulder through his shoulder pads, but investigators in California’s San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office said it can’t be proven that Miller’s bruising resulted from Phenicie’s actions.
California prosecutors also told the Journal on Monday that “all witness statements” related to the case “corroborate Phenicie’s conduct as a non-criminal act,” and that Phenicie’s “amped-up behavior” might not be found offensive by jurors given the context.
ISU was losing the game, which was pivotal for the team’s shot at the playoffs, 13-7 when the alleged incident occurred. ISU eventually lost to Cal Poly 37-14.
Miller also filed a complaint with ISU regarding the halftime incident, and ISU completed its investigation into the matter last week. ISU officials said they found Miller’s allegations to be “unsubstantiated” and Phenicie will not face any disciplinary action from the university.
In response to Phenicie being cleared of wrongdoing, Miller said “it’s scary” that people can get away with such behavior. Phenicie was not available for comment Monday night.