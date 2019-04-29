It wasn’t just a lucrative six-figure guarantee that lured Brett Rypien to the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent.
While some questioned why for former Boise State quarterback would sign with a team that employs veteran Joe Flacco as the starter and added Missouri's Drew Lock in the second round of last weekend's NFL Draft, Rypien made a calculated decision to sign with Denver. He sees an opportunity to succeed there.
Rypien’s agent Kyle McCarthy, a former non-drafted free agent himself that also ended up signing with Denver, told the Idaho Press on Monday that Rypien decided on the Broncos over offers from at least 10 NFL teams because they provided the best long-term fit.
“From the start Denver was a team that expressed a bunch of interest in Brett and at the end of the day Brett is going to have an opportunity to compete for a roster spot there,” said McCarthy, who is with Athletes First Sports Agency. “More than anything it was Brett’s relationships with the offensive staff and Denver’s offensive system. Those two things give Brett the best opportunity to develop his game and ultimately succeed in the NFL."
Rypien had hoped to be selected on day three of the draft Saturday, but started working with McCarthy on his free-agent options early in the sixth round. When the draft finished and he wasn’t selected, they ultimately agreed to an offer with the Broncos.
“There’s no question that Brett has not only the talent but the game tape to show he belongs in the NFL and can play in the NFL at a very high level,” McCarthy said. “Ultimately, Brett had bad draft luck if you will, and he didn’t hear his name called even though many teams had him as a draftable player.
“Late in the draft there were a number of different teams asking for Brett’s services and we did our research and looked at depth charts and rosters and the best fit for Brett and ultimately, after our conversations and analysis, we felt like the best fit for Brett and his long-term future was with the Denver Broncos.”
Rypien set the Mountain West Conference's all-time passing record while at Boise State and ranks second in program history in passing yards (13,581), touchdowns (90), completions (1,036) and attempts (1,618).
Most Boise State fans were surprised to see Rypien, the 2018 Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year and a three-time first-team All-Mountain West honoree, go undrafted. But the situation with the Broncos may end up being better than had he gone in the sixth or seventh round to a team he had no say in.
McCarthy didn’t want to get into specifics of the deal or which other teams were interested in Rypien, but did say, “he had double-digit offers from NFL teams, which is pretty high for the quarterback position…(and) he had a number of significantly strong offers for an undrafted free agent.”
Rypien signed a standard three-year deal that includes a signing bonus and additional guaranteed money in salary that he’ll receive should he not make the roster in Denver.
McCarthy declined to confirm the terms of the deal, but sources said Rypien will receive at least $100,000 in guaranteed money. That’s significantly more than most non-drafted free agents get.
Rypien admits he knows his work will be cut out for him with three quarterbacks already on the roster in addition to their second-round pick in Lock, but said he felt good about the opportunity he’ll have there to compete.
“Obviously they did draft Drew (Lock) and he’s going to be the priority guy there, but for me I think I can go in and push him and try to help his development and at the same time help my development,” Rypien said. “Whether that’s on the 53-man roster this year or the practice squad remains to be seen, but looking at the long-term plan there it’s a good situation for me.
“I’m really excited to be going to Denver. It’s a great opportunity for me to get my foot in the door.”