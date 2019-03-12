BOISE – The concept of momentum has been an undebunkable myth this season for Idaho State's men's basketball team.
The Bengals hope to finally solve the science this week at the Big Sky Conference tournament at Boise's CenturyLink Arena.
ISU (11-18, 7-13 Big Sky) enters postseason play in search of its third multi-game winning streak of the season, and first since early February. The hot-and-cold Bengals have struggled to maintain positive play from one half to the next – let alone over the course of multiple games.
Perhaps Saturday's comeback win over rival Idaho in the regular-season finale is the shove forward ISU needs. The 10th-seeded Bengals play No. 7 Southern Utah (14-15, 9-11 Big Sky) at noon Wednesday to open tournament play.
“We needed that momentum going into the playoffs,” Bengals wing Gary Chivichyan said Saturday, after the Bengals rallied from a 16-point, second-half deficit to upend the Vandals. “When you win, no matter how you win, you go back into the locker room with some excitement and some joy and you wake up the net day and you want to pick up where you left off.”
Saturday's game was ISU's fourth in an eight-day flurry to end the regular season. The Bengals went 2-2 in those games, alternating losses and wins.
Southern Utah, meanwhile, enters the postseason on a long layoff. The Thunderbirds last played March 7 and dropped their final three games of the regular season.
"We're ready to play," T-birds guard Matt Johnson said in an SUU-issued release. "We'll come out fresh and ready to play."
The Bengals and Thunderbirds split two regular-season meetings, with the home team winning each time. ISU played one of its best all-around games of the season Jan. 3, beating SUU 88-68 at Holt Arena.
SUU evened the score Feb. 9 in Cedar City, erasing ISU's five-point, second-half lead as the Bengals' offense went cold. The Thunderbirds won 78-72.
Wednesday's rubber match is a Big Sky tournament rematch for the T-birds and Bengals. The 10th-seeded Thunderbirds upset the seventh-seed Bengals last season, extending ISU's postseason losing streak. The Bengals haven't won a conference tournament game since 2009.
“I think and I hope that we've got a long road in the playoffs,” Chivichyan said. “Surprise some people.”
SCOUTING THE THUNDERBIRDS
ISU's inconsistency is matched by SUU's streakiness.
The T-birds have strung together three or more wins three times this season, while doing the same with streaks of three or more losses.
SUU is tied for the conference lead in field-goal percentage defense (43.0), and is second in defensive rebounds per game (36.6). SUU also carries four players averaging at least 10 points per game, led by Cameron Oluyitan at 12.8 ppg. The Boise State transfer was named the Big Sky's co-newcomer of the year Tuesday and was tabbed third-team all-conference.
Southern Utah deploys the 49th-fastest adjusted offensive tempo in Division I, according to kenpom.com, and opposing defenses average 16.3 seconds per possession – eighth-fewest in D1. SUU's defensive rebounding prowess limits second-chance opportunities, which factor into average possession length.
SUU has played most of this season without UNLV transfer Dwayne Morgan, who suffered a season-ending injury four games into the campaign. Morgan was one of four SUU players who averaged at least 12 ppg last season. He tallied 11 points and 10 rebounds last year in SUU's conference tournament win over the Bengals.
BENGALS BREAK 3-POINT RECORD
For the second consecutive season, ISU set a new program record for 3-pointers made.
The Bengals enter Wednesday's game with 266 made 3s this season, breaking the year-old mark of 252. ISU also set a single-season record for 3s attempted with 729 and counting.
JONES, MOCSAN CLIMB SINGLE-SEASON RECORD BOOKS
ISU center Kelvin Jones and guard Balint Mocsan have both etched their spots in the Bengals' single-season records.
Jones ranks eighth in single-season blocked shots (42) and has the sixth-best blocks-per-game average (1.5). The 6-foot-11 junior also ties for the ninth-best field-goal percentage (55.1).
But the foul-plagued big man is also approaching ISU's single-season record for personal fouls. He's six away from tying the record, meaning he'll need at least two games to match it. Jones leads all qualified Division I players with 3.89 fouls per game, according to teamrankings.com.
Mocsan, who this season has established himself as one of the most prolific 3-point shooters in ISU history, is tied for the eighth-most 3s made in a season (69) and has the 10th-best 3-point shooting percentage (43.4). Mocsan has made seven 3-pointers in two games this season.
GAME INFO AND SERIES HISTORY
Live video of Wednesday's game can be streamed on watchbigsky.com and Pluto TV channels 230 and 231. The radio broadcast can be heard on 102.5 FM, and live stats can be followed at statbroadcast.com.
SUU owns a 17-14 head-to-head record and has won three of the last four meetings. In six career games against Southern Utah, Bengals guard Brandon Boyd averages 20.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists per outing.