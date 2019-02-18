POCATELLO — The search for Idaho State University's next athletic director is nearing an end.
The search committee tasked with finding ISU's next head of athletics will announce finalists for the position later this week, university officials said. ISU anticipates naming five finalists.
ISU officials did not specify which day this week the finalists would be announced, saying "Idaho State University will announce the list of finalists after all travel plans and scheduling arrangements have been solidified."
According to ISU, "Each finalist will meet with students, faculty, staff, athletic personnel, coaches, administrators, alumni and community members. An open forum will be part of the interview process, and the schedule will be posted online when it is finalized. An online tool will also be made available to collect feedback. We are still on track to select a finalist and make an offer in late March."
It is unknown if ISU Interim Athletic Director Pauline Thiros is a finalist. ISU said Thiros' application process was the same as for all other applicants and included submitting a cover letter, resume and contact information for three professional references.
Finalists were selected by the 12-person search committee, made up of faculty, staff, students, alumni, boosters, community partners, one ISU coach and one ISU student-athlete. The committee is chaired by ISU Vice President of Student Affairs Lyn Redington.
The search committee reviewed applicants and had an initial round of video interviews prior to selecting finalists, ISU said.
ISU President Kevin Satterlee will select the top candidate and extend them an offer after reviewing all feedback from the search committee, the online feedback tool and campus interviews, an ISU official said, adding that all feedback and input from the campus community will be taken into consideration.