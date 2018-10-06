ICYMI: Take a look at the school-record 8 TD passes by @BigT_Raw4 on Saturday in the win over Idaho. #DigDeep pic.twitter.com/sva9Aw0mVf— ISU Athletics (@ISUBengals) October 7, 2018
POCATELLO — Tanner Gueller wanted to take what Idaho’s defense was giving him.
On Saturday against the Vandals at Holt Arena in front of 11,015 fans, Idaho State’s quarterback took it all and more from Idaho (2-3, 1-2 Big Sky Conference), leading the Bengals (4-1, 3-0 Big Sky) to a 62-28 win behind his record-setting day under center.
The redshirt senior quarterback completed 19 of 30 passes for 492 yards and eight touchdowns.
Gueller set a school record for most touchdown passes in a game, breaking the previous record of six set by Justin Arias in 2014 and Jerry Dunne in 1969.
Gueller also was one passing score shy of tying the Big Sky record for most TD passes in a game with nine, set by Portland State’s Drew Hubel in 2007.
“You have a fifth-year senior at quarterback, who started some games as a freshman, controlling the whole deal,” Idaho State coach Rob Phenicie said. “He has seen a lot of things. The game slows down for him. He is playing well.”
The near-sellout crowd watched as Gueller picked apart the Vandals’ helpless defense. Gueller had 273 yards passing and five touchdowns by halftime, guiding the Bengals to a 35-14 advantage after 30 minutes of play.
Gueller used every type of throw in his arsenal to beat the Vandals’ coverage, finishing the game with touchdown passes of 87, 62, 29, 14, 13, 11, 7 and 4 yards. Gueller is now second in program history with 59 touchdown passes, five behind Arias.
Gueller’s seventh touchdown pass came on a 4-yard score to Michael Dean in the third quarter with 1 minute, 6 seconds remaining. Gueller added one more TD to Dean in the fourth before finishing his day on the sideline as backup Gunnar Amos closed the game.
“We don’t stop,” Gueller said. “We aren’t worried about the score. Our job is to score touchdowns when we get the ball.”
Gueller feasted on the Vandals’ pass defense and put up 16.4 yards per passing attempt. Fifteen of Gueller’s 19 completions went for 10 yards or more as Idaho loaded the box to stop the Bengals’ impressive running game that came in averaging 240.5 yards per game.
Gueller and Idaho State took advantage and carved the Vandals up, resulting in Gueller being the first Bengals QB to go over 400 yards passing since Michael Sanders in 2015. Gueller’s previous best was 362 yards passing on Nov. 19 2016, at Holt Arena against Weber State.
“He’s a damn good player,” Idaho coach Paul Petrino said. “He played his butt off.”
Gueller spread the ball around Saturday, completing at least one pass to five different receivers, led by a career night from Dean, who had six catches for 156 yards and four touchdowns, tying an ISU single-game record for most receiving scores in a game. Ed Bell and Chris Corp had four TD receptions in 1969 and 1981, respectively.
“I’ve been blessed to have him the last three years,” Dean said. “He makes veteran moves out there. ... He studies the film so much.”
Wide receiver Mitch Gueller added 184 yards and one touchdown on six receptions, while tight end Austin Campbell added two receiving scores. Mitch Gueller’s 184-yard outing is the 11th-best single-game performance in program history.
“It starts with the O-line, protecting and giving Tanner time to throw the ball,” Mitch Gueller said. “Tanner is putting the ball on the money. Then it’s just everyone making plays.”
Tanner Gueller’s big night didn’t stop through the air. The quarterback added 81 yards rushing on 11 carries, finishing the game with 573 yards of offense, compared to Idaho’s 541.
Idaho State accumulated 236 yards rushing in the win, with James Madison and Ty Flanagan combining for 136 yards on the ground. Madison added a 7-yard, fourth-quarter run, ISU’s lone non-passing TD of the game.
“I really think we have a high-caliber offense,” Idaho State offensive lineman Dallen Collins said. “We really have a good group of guys. … We are here to play.”