The Idaho State women's basketball team was picked to finish in the upper half of the conference standings in the Big Sky's preseason coaches and media polls, released Thursday.
The Bengals are slotted third by the league's coaches and fourth by the media. Idaho State finished fifth in last year's regular-season standings and advanced to the semifinals of the end-of-season conference tournament.
ISU returns a core of its starters and key role players from last season, including sixth-year senior Grace Kenyon. Kenyon was named to the preseason all-conference team, which was announced Wednesday.
Idaho was the top vote-getter in both polls. The Vandals garnered 9 of 11 first-place votes in the coaches poll and 13 of 19 first-place nods from the media.
The Bengals have an exhibition Nov. 3 against Chico State at Reed Gym and open the 2018-19 season Nov. 7 at California Baptist.
Big Sky Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll
1. Idaho 99 (9)
2. Portland State 87 (2)
3. Idaho State 74
4. Northern Colorado 70
t5. Montana 62
t5. Montana State 62
7. Eastern Washington 52
8. Weber State 38
9. Sacramento State 28
10. Northern Arizona 21
11. Southern Utah 12
Big Sky Women’s Basketball Preseason Media Poll
1. Idaho 202 (13)
2. Portland State 169 (2)
3. Northern Colorado 166 (4)
4. Idaho State 144
5. Eastern Washington 131
6. Montana State 116
7. Montana 107
8. Weber State 100
9. Sacramento State 57
10. Northern Arizona 40
11. Southern Utah 22