POCATELLO — When it came to the United States Constitution, 13-year-old Reichlin Bates was naturally well aware of the second amendment as an Idahoan.
It is “the right of the people to keep and bear arms” — a right he cherishes.
But recently, the Snake River Middle School student and 79 other local kids developed a deeper understanding of the Constitution, its backstory and early U.S. history in a camp this week that ran from Monday-Friday at Meridell Park in Pocatello.
“I went here to learn more about the Constitution because I didn’t really know much about it,” Bates said, before discussing the camp. “I learned all about the Boston Tea Party, the Constitution, how it was made, how the country was founded and all the other events that occurred during the time of George Washington and before.”
The Constitution Camp cost $15 per camper, ran at least 3 and a half hours daily and was for ages 7 to 14. It was capped with a U.S. history-themed musical by the campers on Friday night.
The summer camp has been around for about 10 years, according to SueAnn Hodge, the events’s co-chair.
“We just thought it would be a good idea for children to learn some of the basics that are no longer being taught in school,” Hodge said. “But make it fun, so they’re not in a classroom situation.”
Hodge said it is a taxing project, without the optimal number of volunteers for the campers.
“They seem to love it, but you know how it is,” Hodge said. “Everyone wants to eat the bread because it’s so nice and wonderful, but nobody wants to grind it or plant it.”
But after a Friday morning session centered on the Founding Fathers, the campers were enthused to share what they had discovered this week — meaning the camp accomplished its goal.
Arimo resident Axel Nelson, 11, said the most interesting thing he learned was the story behind the U.S. national anthem, calling it “mind-blowing.” Francis Scott Key was inspired to write “The Star-Spangled Banner” after viewing American soldiers endure fire by British ships in the War of 1812 before persevering.
“I just want to study more and more,” Nelson said after the Friday morning session.
Lava Hot Springs resident Talon McCarthy, 10, was honest in saying his mother made him go to the camp, before adding that he was glad she did because he enjoyed the American history-themed games.
When all is said and done, Constitution Camp co-chair Ann Harrild hopes the aftereffects will ripple long after the conclusion of the camp.
“When they have government in high school, when they become old enough to vote, hopefully that’s going to mean something to them, they will be an involved citizen,” Harrild said.