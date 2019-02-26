Rick Reynolds announced his resignation as head coach of the Idaho State volleyball program to pursue business opportunities outside of volleyball, according to an ISU-issued press release sent out Tuesday. Reynolds will continue to serve in his current role through March 18.
Reynolds has one year remaining on his coaching contract, but will not be paid after March 18.
"It has been an honor to serve Idaho State University the last four years," Reynolds said in the release. "I have been blessed to coach the best young women and athletes in America here in Pocatello while competing against the top programs in the country. My assistants and support staff have been tireless in their support of our vision and for that I am so appreciative.
"I am proud of the success we have experienced on and off the court. The Bengal family of alumni, boosters and fans have been amazing and their support is a difference maker. I am grateful to have had this opportunity and look forward to following the future of ISU athletics."
Assistant coach April Sanchez will take over the day-to-day duties of ISU's volleyball program until a head coach is named. A search for a new head coach will begin immediately.
Reynolds leaves Idaho State with a 69-58 record (54.3 winning percentage) in four years as head coach. In conference play, the Bengals boasted a winning percentage of 64.7 (44-24) under Reynolds.
In 2018, Reynolds coached the Big Sky Conference's co-MVP Abby Garrity and the co-Libero of the Year Haylie Keck. During Reynolds' time as head coach, he had six players earn first-team all-conference honors and six players earn second-team all-conference recognition. His teams advanced to the tournament title game once and the Big Sky Conference semifinals twice.
Idaho State finished the 2018 season 19-14 and 13-7 in the Big Sky Conference and fell in the conference tournament semifinals as a No. 5 seed.
"I appreciate the years coach Reynolds has invested in Idaho State volleyball," ISU Interim Athletic Director Pauline Thiros said in the release. "He has been relentless in his efforts to keep the program moving forward, and his time here has been very successful. Coach Reynolds is leaving the program in exemplary shape in terms of the talent he brought to ISU, and the administration of the program. He has been a high-character, high-energy coach. I consider Rick a friend and I suspect he will always do all he can to advance the program. He is a great Bengal."