Chase Josey was the top Idaho finisher at this weekend’s X Games in Aspen, Colorado.
Josey, who is from Sun Valley, finished fourth in the men’s snowboard SuperPipe. His best score in three runs was an 82.66 (out of 100), which put him one point off the medal podium.
Other Idahoans competing at the X Games were Middleton’s Heath Frisby (sixth place, snowmobile freestyle); Twin Falls’ Willie Elam (seventh place, snowmobile freestyle); Star’s Jimmy Jarrett (10th place, snow BikeCross) and Idaho Falls’ Justin Thomas, who did not finish in the top 12 in the snow BikeCross.
Carson Geiger, who recently moved to Pocatello, competed in the Special Olympics unified snowboarding event.