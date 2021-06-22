More awards, more educational clinics and more opportunities are in store for young riders in Bonneville County.
The newly reorganized Bonneville County 4H Horse Council program — working in cooperation with the county’s fair board, county commissioners, University of Idaho Extension staff, volunteers and sponsors — is already seeing success, said Mark Wilson, president of the Bonneville County Horse Council.
The number of young riders enrolled in horse 4H increased from 63 last year to 78 this year.
Plus the horse judging team of Morgan Wilson, Megan Butikofer, Kadence Schultz and Pryce Romriell and alternate Clarissa Majia, all of Bonneville County, did well in horse judging and other competitions during a district-wide horse judging contest last week. Hosted by Bonneville County, youth competed from all 16 counties included in the Eastern Idaho State Fair District.
“We are a body of people here in the county who want to do right by these kids. We have some very talented kids in the horse program and I can’t stress enough how hard they work and all they do. Riding isn’t just sitting on a horse,” Wilson said.
Next the council has arranged a Showmanship Clinic on June 26, at the new Bonneville county Fairgrounds at 1542 East 73rd South in Idaho Falls. From 8 a.m., to 2 p.m., youth will be taught skills by Mathew Wagner of M&L Performance horses, of Rigby. The clinic will include classroom work along with arena work.
“Mathew is from a family of local horsemen who is teaching a new generation of rider’s showmanship and horsemanship skills,” Wilson said. “Overall what we are doing is a little different approach. We have great people stepping up and giving away their time to help.”
Wilson said more volunteers are needed.
“We have a handful of volunteers and more are needed,” Wilson said. “Now that horse 4H is included with all the other 4H events in one location at the new fairgrounds, the additional exposure should help the program. We encourage families that have kids to serve. We want people to be involved.”
The council has created a Facebook page to spread the word. Additionally, the council is creating more awards. Wilson said Jon and Lin Sharp are sponsoring some of the new awards this year. There will be a new award for the all-around, high-point pony. They plan to add more classes and Wilson and his family have created the Running Heart Memorial Award in his mother’s name. His mother Sharon Wilson, who passed away August 2019, spent her entire life with horses, Wilson said.
Instead of flowers the family requested money be set aside to fund the award. Club leaders will nominate two kids a year who represent the very best of the fair, community involvement and interaction with other kids. Winners will receive a leather halter with the name of the award engraved on a brass accent.
Another award will be the high point year-end award and top showman per division and top showmanship award.
“Our intention is to recognize achievement with more than a ribbon,” Wilson said.
The council meets the first Thursday each month. The council believes when young people interact with animals, especially horses, they become more caring adults. The 4H horse program is intended to enrich that experience, teach leadership and cooperation along with the proper care of horses. They believe horse 4H helps young people become more outgoing and confident through their interactions with volunteers, judges and the public. He said often kids are versatile and are involved in other 4H projects.
Since some of the activities cost more to hire judges, awards, rent cattle and facility improvement, the council is seeking donations from the community. For a $50 donation, a donor’s name will be placed on a sponsor board at the extension office, and during the week of the fair, donors' names will be announced throughout event days. For a $250 donation, the donor may provide a banner that will be displayed during the fair and their names will be announced throughout the fair.
Members of the BCHC are Mark and Lisa Wilson, Chelsea Butikofer, Lin Sharp, Barbara Deshon, Stan and Kay Brighton, Crystal Prophet, Melissa Holm and Emily Frazier.
Wilson and the BCHC encourage spectators.
“We have a beautiful facility here now. We have the horse projects in one place here so that the kids now feel like they’re a part of the fair," Wilson said. "We need more bleachers and were working on dust control. We are open to suggestions and everyone is invited.”