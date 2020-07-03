An East Idaho town appears to be safe from a wildfire that started Thursday burned to within a mile of its border.
Howe, population about 350, was set to be evacuated around 5:30 p.m. Thursday because of the fast-approaching wildfire that had ignited 4 miles southwest of the town.
But at 7:30 p.m. Thursday the Bureau of Land Management reported that the fire's direction had shifted to the west and Howe was safe, at least for the moment.
The BLM said Howe's residents have been told to be prepared to evacuate if the fire again heads toward the town, located about 20 miles northeast of Arco and about 30 miles northwest of Atomic City. The wildfire, named the Howe Peak Fire, was mapped at 7,300 acres on Thursday evening.
As of Friday morning, officials said it was 25% contained, with full containment anticipated by 6 p.m. Saturday.
The wildfire was first reported around 1 p.m. Thursday along Highway 33. The flames quickly jumped Highway 33 and headed northward toward Howe, temporarily resulting in the highway's closure from its junction with Highway 26 to Howe.
At 7:30 p.m. Thursday the BLM reported that Highway 33 had been reopened.
The electricity was temporarily shut off in Howe because of the approaching wildfire and any Howe residents still experiencing power issues should contact Rocky Mountain Power, the BLM said.
The BLM reported around 5:30 p.m.
The fire has not resulted in any injuries and no structures have been damaged.
The BLM reported on Thursday night that the wildfire was burning toward the west through grass, shrubs and juniper trees in steep terrain.
The fire started on BLM land but since then it has spread to Idaho National Laboratory property.
BLM, U.S. Forest Service, INL and Arco firefighters are currently on the scene aggressively battling the fire. Assisting the firefighting effort from above on Thursday afternoon were four single engine air tankers, three large air tankers and one helicopter, the BLM reported.
More firefighters have been requested to help battle the fire and should arrive on Friday, the BLM said.
The BLM said the firefighting aircraft have dropped retardant between Howe and the wildfire to prevent the blaze from spreading to the town.
Firefighters will continue to battle the fire overnight and strengthen their perimeter around Howe. Their efforts might be assisted by the expected cooler overnight temperatures, which will likely slow the fire's spread.
The BLM said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.