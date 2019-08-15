Law enforcement officers briefly apprehended wanted fugitive Samir Blade Afraid of Bear Thursday morning in Chubbuck but are again searching for him after he escaped from a patrol car, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
Afraid of Bear was in handcuffs in a patrol car but kicked out the window and ran away, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
Chubbuck police sent an alert at 9:40 a.m. indicating they were in the area of Adams Street attempting to locate a Native American male wearing dark clothing. They said he was 5-foot-8 and 168 pounds.
The U.S. Marshals Service later confirmed that suspect was Afraid of Bear, who failed to appear in court after being charged with several felonies and is presumed to be armed and dangerous.
Among his alleged offenses, Afraid of Bear has been charged with burglary, robbery and aggravated battery in connection with the Jan. 1 robbery of a Short Stop convenience store in Bingham County.
On July 5, Afraid of Bear was allegedly involved in a carjacking and high-speed chase through several East Idaho counties. Anyone with information about Afraid of Bear's whereabouts is asked to contact police.