An East Idaho town is being evacuated because of a fast-approaching wildfire.
The Bureau of Land Management announced early Thursday evening that the entire city of Howe, population about 350, is being evacuated because of a wildfire that ignited about four miles southwest of the town.
The wildfire was first reported around 1 p.m. Thursday along Highway 33 and has resulted in that road being completely shut down from its junction with Highway 26 to Howe.
Rocky Mountain Power has shut off all electricity in Howe because of the approaching wildfire.
The BLM reported early Thursday evening that the fire is zero percent contained and has scorched about 1,000 acres.
The wildfire is currently moving quickly toward Howe through grass, brush and juniper trees in steep terrain along both sides of Highway 33, the BLM reported.
The fire started on BLM land but since then it has spread to Idaho National Laboratory property.
BLM, U.S. Forest Service, INL and Arco firefighters are currently on the scene aggressively battling the fire. Assisting the firefighting effort from above are four single engine air tankers, three large air tankers and one helicopter, the BLM reported.
More firefighters have been requested to help battle the fire, the BLM said.
Authorities said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Howe is located about 20 miles northeast of Arco and about 30 miles northwest of Atomic City.