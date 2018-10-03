An Idaho Falls woman was arrested Thursday after she reportedly spat in a police officer’s eye and told a nurse she would kill her.
Sarah Jean Walcher, 29, was being taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by an Idaho Falls Police Department officer when she began struggling. While being taken into the emergency room Walcher spat in the officer’s eye, prompting staff to put an oxygen mask on her to stop her from spitting, according to a police report.
After she was taken into the exam room, she reportedly hit the officer in the groin when he removed her handcuffs. After she was handcuffed to the bed, Walcher said she would kill everyone in the room, and directly threatened a nurse who walked into the room.
Police had been called to Walcher’s residence after her grandfather and a neighbor called police. The neighbor reported he was concerned because he heard screaming, swearing and items being thrown. Walcher’s grandparents said she had destroyed her own phone and taken her grandmother’s.
The officer reported Walcher had dilated pupils, bloodshot eyes, smelled of alcohol and was sweating. The officers thought she may have used drugs and alcohol that reacted with her medication.
Walcher agreed to go with the officers to the hospital, and was not handcuffed because she was cooperating. Along the way she began screaming and beating the cage. The officer put Walcher in handcuffs when they arrived.
At the hospital the officer and a nurse were attempting to take Walcher down the hall when she began spitting on the windows. The officer asked her to stop, and she responded by spitting into his eye and mouth. The report states Walcher fell while being taken to the emergency room and cut her chin.
In the emergency room, officers reported Walcher seemed to have fallen asleep. When they attempted to remove her handcuffs for the examination, she hit the officer in the groin with the back of her hand. She began threatening everyone in the room. A hospital spitting mask was used in place of the oxygen mask staff had originally used.
After the examination, Walcher was taken to Bonneville County Jail. She was charged Friday with battery on certain personnel, punishable with up to five years in prison. She was released to Pretrial Services the same day.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 12 in Bonneville County Courthouse.