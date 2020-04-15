Idaho Gov. Brad Little has extended the state's stay-at-home order until April 30.
However, he said some businesses that were not previously classified as essential, such as retailers, will be allowed to operate if they can offer curbside service. The order is intended to flatten the transmission curve of COVID-19, the disease caused by a novel coronavirus.
"Our goal is for most businesses to open after the end of the month but with the understanding that it may not be possible if there's another trend of (COVID-19 cases)," Little said during a press conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Little said preventive measures will be necessary, including wearing face masks in public and maintaining social distancing, until a vaccine or protective measures become available.
"Idaho will be better positioned for strong economic comeback because we were making difficult decisions on how we live and work in the short term," Little said.
Little said many previously nonessential businesses can prepare to open after April 30 by making preparations such as plans to limit the number of people in a business at a time and offering delivery and curbside and pickup service.