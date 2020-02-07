Jeremy Gugino and his fellow volunteers with Reclaim Idaho are seeking the public's help in addressing what they consider to be a monumental crisis in education that has hamstrung the state.
Their grassroots organization has been gathering signatures since last fall in support of the Invest in Idaho Education Initiative, which they estimate would generate an additional $170 million to $200 million per year to better fund Idaho's public schools.
Volunteers with Reclaim Idaho will be at Bru House Galilei, 502 N. Main. St., in Pocatello today at 2 p.m. to educate the public about their cause, collect signatures and solicit volunteers and donations.
The tax would affect only the wealthiest individuals in the state. The revenue would go into a a dedicated fund to be used for specified purposes, such as competitive teacher pay, full-day kindergarten, career and technical education, school supplies and support staff. It could not be used to support administration.
"Idahoans are acutely aware that we have an education and jobs crisis in the state," said Gugino, who has knocked on more than 500 doors as a Reclaim Idaho volunteer.
Reclaim Idaho is the same organization that led the successful campaign to pass an initiative expanding Medicaid coverage in the state on the November 2019 election ballot. Gugino, a retired TV producer and attorney from Boise, considers the passage of Medicaid expansion to be Idaho's greatest legislative achievement in a generation.
"Up until Medicaid expansion, we had a health care crisis," Gugino said. "Only because of the citizens of Idaho we now have Medicaid expansion ... now serving 60,000 people."
Gugino believes strengthening an educational system that has fallen behind surrounding states remains the state's greatest lingering crisis.
According to the Idaho STEM Action Center's recent report for 2019, more than 7,600 jobs in science, technology, engineering and mathematics went unfilled in Idaho during the year, resulting in $500 million in lost wages.
Gugino said state residents paid more than $200 million in supplemental levies to support school districts last year, and the new income stream would likely lighten property tax burdens in many districts. Funding resulting from the initiative would equate to an extra $500 to $600 per student annually, which he said would be especially meaningful in rural school districts.
Gugino believes the funds would give a shot in the arm to the state's career and technical education programs, preparing Idaho high school students to be "first-round draft picks" for good jobs right after graduation.
In their ongoing quest to improve education, they've already collected 15,000 signatures. They will need 55,000 signatures, representing 6 percent of the state's registered voters from 18 of 35 legislative districts, to get their initiative added to the November election ballot. The deadline for gathering signatures is April 30.
The initiative would modestly increase income taxes for the state's wealthiest earners. The tax would equate to $300 for every $10,000 in annual wages above $250,000 for an individual or $500,000 for a married couple.
"This concern goes all the way to the kitchen tables of tens of thousands of Idahoans across the state," Gugino said.
Gov. Brad Little named greater investment in education has his top priority during his January State of the State Address.
"We have a constitutional and moral obligation to all of our youngest citizens," Little said in a press release. "I subscribe to the view that it is better to prepare children today than to repair them later."
Last March, Little signed a bill increasing Idaho's starting teacher pay from $35,800 to $40,000 by 2021. In his most recent State of the State address his budget and policy objectives included further increasing funds for literacy and teacher salaries, teacher training to promote school safety, enhanced higher education collaboration and the availability of a new cross-institution cybersecurity program, new career and technical education facilities at community colleges, support for Idaho Job Corps at community colleges and workforce development grants.
Gugino has appreciated Little's direction on education during the past two years, but he believes the state has achieved only "incremental change."
"When you're faced with a genuine education jobs crisis, you need bold action," Gugino said.