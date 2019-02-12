A 31-Year-old Highland High School graduate has won a Grammy Award for her role in an opera about the late founder, chairman and CEO of Apple Inc., Steve Jobs.
Jessica Jones learned during a Sunday ceremony in Los Angeles that she’d claimed the Grammy for Best Opera Recording.
Jones performed the role of Chrisann Brennan, the mother of Jobs’ oldest child, during the premiere recording of “The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs,” which was written by American composer Mason Bates. The story was created by leading American librettist Mark Campbell.
Her parents, Carl and Shannon Jones, still live in Pocatello. Carl Jones explained his daughter’s category was announced during an afternoon ceremony and wasn’t part of the primetime broadcast on CBS of the 61st Annual Grammy Awards. However, she was invited to be part of the audience for the televised event.
“I didn’t go to the Grammy’s necessarily thinking we were a shoo-in for the win. I was shocked really,” Jessica Jones said. “Our sound engineer gave a speech, then you get whisked away. You get to do pictures with your statues and a whole bunch of media interviews, and after that, you get to enjoy the festivities of the Grammy’s.”
While at the ceremony, Jessica Jones got to have her photograph taken with singer Weird Al Yankovic and was thrilled to witness performances by Dolly Parton and Diana Ross.
She shared her moment on stage with three other principal cast members, the sound engineer, the librettist and the composer.
Her parents learned their daughter had won while watching a live online stream at grammy.com.
The opera was nominated in three other categories but won only for Best Opera Recording.
“We are just thrilled. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing,” Carl Jones said. “At first, you’re just stunned, and it all kind of starts to sink in later.”
The opera was commissioned by Santa Fe Opera, Seattle Opera, San Francisco Opera and Indiana University’s Jacobs School of Music, with support from Cal Performances.
Jessica Jones was an apprentice artist for the Santa Fe Opera at the time of the premiere recording, which took place in Santa Fe.
Carl Jones said he and his wife have been inundated with calls from friends and family ever since their daughter was nominated.