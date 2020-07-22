DECLO — The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent theft of several hundred unbranded dairy heifers from a calf ranch in Declo, which occurred some time during the past six months.
The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to the Idaho State Journal on Wednesday it is investigating reports that several hundred or more Jersey and Jersey cross dairy heifers were stolen from the MGM Cattle Ranch near 1100 East and 150 South in Declo sometime between early January and late June.
The owner of MGM Cattle LLC, Marco Garcia, on July 1 told the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office that approximately 400 heifers he had been raising for at least three different clients were missing, Garcia told the Journal this week.
Garcia said he is currently working to determine how many of the cattle appear to have been stolen and how many might have died on the property. The number of missing heifers could range from 400 to 800.
The age of the cattle vary between 3 and 11 months, said Garcia, adding that each heifer was marked with a green ear tag throughout the six-month time frame the reported thefts may have occurred.
One of the owners of the missing cattle is Tony Martins of Jerome who owns Tony Martins Cattle LLC, according to the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office.
Martins told the Journal this week he is missing several hundred cattle and is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for stealing the heifers or to the safe return of his livestock.
As it continues to investigate the reports, the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Idaho State Police Brand Inspection Bureau as well as the Livestock Division of the Idaho Department of Agriculture.
Jason Mecham, a deputy brand inspector for the ISP Brand Inspection Bureau’s Twin Falls office said that because the missing heifers were not branded it could be quite difficult to locate their whereabouts, adding that without any ear tags the only means of verifying the heifer’s identity is via genetic testing. Mecham said it is not untypical for heifers belonging to a dairy farm to go unbranded.
The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office has investigated reports about a white dodge pickup truck pulling a livestock trailer as well as a black semi hauling a white livestock trailer that were seen in the area of the MGM Cattle Ranch via recently installed security cameras and confirmed to the Idaho State Journal that these vehicles belong to other ranchers in the area who were loading or unloading horses.
Anyone with any information about the stolen cattle is encouraged to contact the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office at 208-878-2251.