Wrecks on the region's interstates claimed the life of a local man and sent a young woman to the hospital on Wednesday.
Christopher Averett, 46, of Pocatello, was pronounced dead at the scene after he lost control of his 1996 Honda Accord around 12:47 a.m. while heading westbound on Interstate 84 near Hazelton between Twin Falls and Burley, state police said. Averett's car entered the interstate's median and overturned during the crash. He was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected. He was the car's only occupant.
The wreck shut down Interstate 84's eastbound lanes in the area of the crash for about three hours, state police said.
Nearly 12 hours later, a three-vehicle crash occurred on Interstate 15 southbound north of Blackfoot.
State police said Lyndsey Mower, 20, of San Antonio, Texas, was injured in the crash. She was transported via Blackfoot Fire Department ambulance to Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot. A condition update on her has not been released.
The crash occurred around 12:07 p.m. Wednesday when Mower, driving southbound in a 2007 Toyota Avalon sedan, struck the rear of a 2012 Toyota Sienna minivan driven by Debra Montgomery, 61, of Tremonton, Utah. Montgomery's minivan then struck the rear of a 1997 Chevy 1500 pickup truck driven by William Johnson, 33, of Blackfoot.
State police said everyone involved in the crash was wearing their seat belts and Mower was the only person injured. The wreck partially blocked Interstate 15 southbound in the area of the crash for about 90 minutes.