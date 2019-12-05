IDAHO FALLS — A motorist was injured Thursday afternoon when two vehicles collided at the intersection of 25th East and North Yellowstone Highway, Idaho State Police said.
Police said Seth Bowen, 27, of Rexburg, was driving southbound on 25th east in a 2014 Volkswagon Jetta, and Douglas Wickham, 57, of Hagerman was driving eastbound on Yellowstone Highway in a 2018 GMC Canyon when Wickham failed to stop at a stoplight.
Police said Wickham's vehicle struck the Jetta at about 12:21 p.m., and Bowen was injured. Police said Bowen, who was not wearing a seat belt, was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in ambulance. Police said Wickham and his passenger were both wearing seat belts. The crash remains under investigation, and the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office assisted state police at the scene.