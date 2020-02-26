A Pocatello man sustained serious injuries in an RV fire over the weekend.
Karl Burky was listed in critical condition at the University of Utah Burn Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday afternoon.
His son, who is also named Karl Burky, said he hasn’t yet had a chance to see his father, who has been sedated, but he’s been told that he sustained burns on his face and arms.
“They are waiting to find out how deep they are,” Burky said.
The fire occurred in an RV parked at the Walmart in Chubbuck some time between Saturday night and Sunday morning.
Chubbuck Fire Department officials say they were notified of the incident after the injured man had been transported to the hospital by private vehicle. The fire was already out when they responded to the scene early Sunday morning.
Officials were still investigating the cause of the fire and trying to determine exactly what happened as of Wednesday afternoon.
They did say the RV sustained only a minimal amount of damage in the incident.