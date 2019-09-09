Pocatello Regional Airport to Hold Simulated Crash Exercise September 12
Thursday, September 12 Pocatello Regional Airport and other local agencies and organizations will be teaming up for a simulated crash drill on the airfield.
The exercise will begin around 1 p.m. in the southwest corner of the airport. A Pocatello Regional Transit bus will serve as a stand-in for the downed plane.
“A crash is something we hope never happens at the airport but we need to be ready just in case,” said Alan Evans, Pocatello Regional Airport Manager. “These drills allow us to see what works and what can be improved with our emergency response.”
Readerboards will be placed along I-86 that alert motorists that a drill is taking place. The exercise is expected to wrap-up around 2:30 p.m.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requires the airport to hold a live exercise once every three years. The FAA also requires the airport to hold a table-top simulation annually.