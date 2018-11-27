The paving of Pocatello’s roads during Fiscal Year 2018 is in the books for the City’s Street Operations Department.
September 30 marked the official end of the year for the pavement management program. 2018 saw the department treat or replace 30.43 miles of Gate City streets and brings the three-year total to 103.67 miles.
“Our focus continues to be the right treatment at the right time,” said Tom Kirkman, Deputy Public Works Director. “Whether it is a microseal or a chip seal, by getting that correct treatment down the year it’s needed we can extend the life of the road and in the end, save taxpayer money.”
The department utilizes several road revitalization options during the course of its season. Breaking the 30.43 miles down further, the department fog sealed 12.77 miles, microsealed 10.14 miles, chip sealed 4.08 miles, and paved 3.44 miles.
Through their efforts, the department was able to realize a bump in the city’s Pavement Condition Index (PCI) score to 75.37. A PCI score is the condition rating of roads and is based on a scale from 0 to 100. Roads scoring 0 to 40 are considered poor, 40 to 60 are fair, 60 to 80 are good, and 80 to 100 are very good. In 2015, the department commissioned a study that assessed the health of every mile of street in Pocatello and found, at that time, the roads scored an average of 71.51.
“Moving the PCI average higher means we are not only maintaining our roads but also improving the overall health of the streets in Pocatello,” said Kirkman. “The information that was gathered in 2015 has helped us make data-driven decisions on how to take the best possible care of our infrastructure.”
In total, the City of Pocatello Street Operations Department is responsible for the maintenance and replacement of the more than 260 miles of streets within city limits.
For more information on the City of Pocatello Street Operations Department, visit pocatello.us/street or like the departments Facebook page at facebook.com/PocatelloStreet.