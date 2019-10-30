Power County voters will cast ballots Nov. 5 on a nearly $3 million bond for a Power County Hospital renovation and contested races in Arbon School District 383 and the cities of Rockland and American Falls.
Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The American Falls election, which has three open spots for City Council, has six candidates in the running including incumbent members Terrell Sorenson, Kristen Jensen and Blanca Mendez.
Sorenson has managed the Falls Irrigation District for about three decades and currently runs the University of Idaho Education Extension.
Jensen has been active in grant writing throughout her time on the council and has helped bring in grants that have gone on to provide equipment and recreational facilities for the community.
Also in the running are Jason Povey, Lillie Ruiz Wright and Curry Andrews. Andrews, an attorney, is also serving on the hospital board as treasurer and is politically active, he says.
“I’m running because I saw resources of the city were being allocated more toward pet projects,” he said. “It’s more of a question of focus. I want to make sure the tax funds are spent on the critical things, not the miscellaneous things.”
In Rockland, members of the community will vote for the positions of mayor and two City Council seats. Rockland Mayor Ed Hansen is seeking reelection against Keith Elliot.
For City Council, incumbents Joe Jones and Ladd Permann and newcomer Jared Thomkinson are running.
Also up for vote is a bond of up to $2.95 million that would go toward the further construction of the Power County Hospital in American Falls.
The hospital, which has been undergoing renovation since an earlier bond was passed in 2017, is in need of additional funds after construction costs increased by an unexpected 25 percent.
If passed, the bond will help cover the costs of maintenance systems, exterior improvements, a new physical therapy building, a 14,000-square-foot expansion for patient rooms, administrative space and support areas, and other costs and fees.
It will pass if it receives a two-thirds vote.
Voters who aren’t sure of their precinct polling areas can contact the Power County Clerk’s office or visit www.idahovotes.gov for information.