IDAHO FALLS — A 64-year-old Iona man was killed Tuesday night when his motorcycle veered off of River Road and struck the embankment of a driveway, according to the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office.
Jeffery L. Carlson died at the scene of the crash, which occurred at 5:50 p.m. at 107th N. River Road, according to a press release issued by the sheriff's office. Carlson was reportedly not wearing a helmet. Deputies also found evidence that alcohol may have been a factor in the accident, according to the press release.
Idaho Falls paramedics and an Idaho State Police trooper arrived to find bystanders attempting life-saving efforts. Paramedics continued those efforts until they determined he had died of his injuries.