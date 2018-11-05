POCATELLO — Bannock County elections officials expect to set a record for most voter participation in a midterm election Tuesday, based on exceptional early voting numbers.
Statewide, officials say early voting has also been much stronger than during the previous midterm election in 2014.
Bannock County polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and the first election results, tallying the early vote, should be posted by 9 p.m. Officials hope to have final results by 11 p.m.
Bannock County Elections Administrator Julie Hancock said early voting in the county, which took place throughout a six-week period, has been unprecedented for a midterm election. About 7,900 Bannock County voters cast absentee or early ballots as of Monday, representing more than 19 percent of the county's 41,500 registered voters.
During the 2014 midterm, 4,000 Bannock County voters cast early ballots, she said. However, about 10,000 Bannock County residents voted early prior to the 2016 presidential election, when 71 percent of registered voters participated, Hancock said.
Counties will continue counting mail-in absentee ballots through the election, but those ballots must be received or hand delivered by Tuesday to be accepted.
According to Idaho Secretary of State Lawrence Denney's office, 153,781 early ballots had been cast throughout the state by Monday, and 14,825 mail-in absentee ballots were still outstanding.
By comparison, 98,281 early votes were cast in the 2014 midterm election, said Kristie Winslow, a spokeswoman for Denney's office. This election's early voting participation, nonetheless, has been significantly below the 2016 presidential election, when county residents cast 202,732 early votes.
"What's on the ballot really drives people to the polls," Winslow said. "There's going to be a new governor, there are two propositions, and for the first time we're going to have a female lieutenant governor. These are huge deals in Idaho."
The state has 846,433 registered voters, though Idaho residents may register at the polls, provided that they bring a valid identification, or a piece of mail with their current address if the address on their ID is no longer current.
"I think some elections you see one issue that drives people to the polls, or one race," Hancock said. "This time, it's a number of things."
Hancock said voters have been passionate in their positions about two propositions on the ballot. Proposition 1 would legalize gambling using machines that pool bets on historic horse races. Proposition 2 would expand Medicaid to cover approximately 62,000 more Idahoans.
Hancock believes the intense attention to national politics in advance of the primaries has been the primary driver of turnout.
She's been encouraged by the number of people who have come in for sample ballots to research the candidates and issues. She said she also has election volunteers "coming out of the woodwork."
The county will be using new voting machines that use digital technology, requiring voters to fill in ovals with pens, rather than laser scanners that read ballots filled out by pencil. Hancock said the county made the change because the laser scanners rejected an "extraordinary amount" of ballots during the primary, with ovals that weren't darkened enough.
Hancock said those rejected ballots were evaluated by volunteers at a "resolution table." She said the prior scanners were 11 years old and stopped every time they encountered a problem. The new machines will continue running as it diverts ballots with write-in votes in approved races or unreadable ballots.
Hancock said the state's ballot-counting machines are tested by running three sets of control ballots marked by three separate entities. Then, the counties host a public certification, in which 1.5 million control ballots must be tabulated with zero errors.
In Bingham County, officials allowed early voting throughout two weeks and received 1,463 early votes.
"We had huge turnout for our early voting and huge turnout for our absentees," said Danette Miller, Bingham County elections director.
Miller said Aberdeen School District 58 has a vote on its plant facilities reserve fund levee on the ballot. If approved, the fund would extend a decade and would include $275,000 in its first fiscal year. It wouldn't begin on July 1, 2020, because a previous vote on the issue in August failed to pass.
Voters in Blackfoot will be asked to consider a $3.9 million bond to overhaul the local swimming pool.
In Power County, where voters have a contested race for commissioner, 350 residents have cast ballots early, said elections director Laura Carlon.
"For us, it's a really good turnout," she said.
Jill Stoor, a deputy clerk in Caribou County, said all of the candidates in her county races are unopposed, but 250 residents have voted early. She believes voters in her county are especially interested in the race for state representative from District 32-B, where Republican Tom Loertscher is challenging Republican Chad Christensen and Democrat Ralph Mossman as a write-in candidate.