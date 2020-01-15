BLACKFOOT — Spudnik Equipment Co., located at 584 W 100 N, is planning a two-day Ag Summit, offering tours, meals and expert speakers who will address issues of importance to the potato industry.
The event is scheduled for Jan. 20-21, with tours offered every half hour from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On Jan. 20, lunch will be provided by Blackhawk BBQ Pit, Clay Allen, of Allied Potato, will speak about planting and harvesting efficiencies at 2 p.m. Ryan Luttmer, of Spudnik, will speak at 3 p.m. about Spudnik Separation Systems. Kent Wasden, of GroupAg, will speak at 4 p.m. about psychometrics in potato storage. Franz-Bernd Kruthaup of Grimme Group will offer a talk on the international potato outlook at 5 p.m. A Spudnik career night is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
On Jan. 21, lunch will be provided by Billman's. Luttmer will speak at 2 p.m. about Spudnik separation systems. Kruthaup will offer an international potato outlook at 3 p.m. University of Idaho researchers Nora Olsen and Mike Thornton will speak about potato quality research at 4 p.m. At 5:30 p.m., Spudnik will host a customer appreciation dinner.