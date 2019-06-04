POCATELLO — University of Idaho has announced a long list of summer field days, tours and events.
"I would encourage growers to go to their local field days," said Laura Wilder, administrator with the Idaho Barley Commission. "It's their opportunity to to see the variety trials with many different varieties of whet and barley, to see what's new and what works well in their area and get ideas from UI Extension on varieties and other news of importance to the industry."
The Idaho Wheat Commission and the Idaho Barley Commission both contribute funds in support of conducting variety trials.
Juliet Marshall, UI Extension cereals pathologist, said the field days help growers learn about the latest research and determine how the varieties they're planting compare with up-and-coming varieties.
Marshall said a July 17 field day, scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon at UI's Aberdeen Research & Extension Center, should be especially interesting in that it will be organized in partnership with Limagrain Cereal Science and Anderson Group. In addition to showcasing UI and Limagrain varieties, the event will showcase food developed from cereal products, including locally developed food barley varieties. It may also include samples of ale derived from a malt barley variety selected in Aberdeen. Email Marshall at jmarshall@uidaho.com for more information.
Here are some of the other field days scheduled for this summer: On June 18, UI's Aberdeen Research & Extension Center will host the UI Snake River Pest Management Research Tour. Call Pamela Hutchinson at 208-397-4181, or email her at phutch@uidaho.edu, for more information.
On June 27, UI will host field days at farm fields in Rockland and Arbon Valley. The Rockland field day will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. west of Rock Creek Road on Deeg Road. The Arbon field day is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Mink Creek Road. Email Jianli Chen at jchen@uidaho.edu or Terrell Sorensen at tsorensen@uidaho.edu for more information.
Thresher Artisan Wheat is planning grower events for July 9 in American Falls, July 10 in Blackfoot and July 11 in Idaho Falls and Newdale. Contact Thresher at 208-785-4460 for more information.
A UI Rupert/Minidoka Field Day is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon on July 16, starting with winter cereal trials on Meridian Road north of Rupert at the junction with 500 North on the east side of the road. That will be followed by inspections of spring trials at 700 North, 825 East. Lunch will be provided. Contact Jason Thomas at jasont@uidaho.edu or 208-406-3571 for more information
A UI Ashton Field Day is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon on July 18 at 3750 East, 1200 North. Lunch will be provided. Contact Jon Hogge at jhogge@uidaho.edu or Juliet Marshall at jmarshall@uidaho.edu for more information.
A UI Idaho Falls Field Day is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. July 18 at Marc Thiel's farm, locate4d at 2834 South, 35th West. It is a quarter mile north of the New Sweden Cemetery. A Grain Growers dinner will follow at Sealander Park. Contact Derek Reed at 208-390-7191 or Mark Mulberry at mmulberry56@gmail.com for more information.
A UI Soda Springs Field Day is scheduled for 3 p.m. July 23. The location of spring trials is to be determined. Winter trials will be evaluated at Government Dam Road about 11 miles north of Soda. Turn left on Sorenson Road and go west 1.75 miles. Plots are on the south side of the road. Dinner will be provided. Contact Justin Hatch at jhatch@uidaho.edu or Kyle Wangemann at kylekingkong@gmail.com or by calling 801-361-7139 for more information.