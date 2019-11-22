In Jackie Stephens' Nov. 7 letter, she is asking legislators to control climate change. I have never in my 89 years heard so much doom and gloom. She must be a dedicated Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez adherent to believe that we are all headed for the grave in 10 years. Wow. I have gone through the Dust Bowl days in Nebraska, gone through blizzards that buried our home and played baseball in 115-degree heat, and yet here I am.
The Earth has been warming for 10,000 years, according to many noted scientists. I don't know their names, but so what? The seas have been raising one-eighth of an inch for all of these years, say the same scientists. So when the waters rise, people have just moved back inland. Simple as that. But as usual, she, as others, blame our president.
If you want climate change for the good, write to the leaders of China and India, the worst contributors of warming (besides Mother Nature). Get it on, Grant Hunter, you are right.
Bill Craig
Idaho Falls