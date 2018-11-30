POCATELLO — Ethan Burke stepped to the free-throw line with a chance to seal a win for Century.
The senior guard calmly knocked down a pair of shots from the free throw line with 5.7 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, ending any chance of a comeback for Bonneville. It was an up-and-down season-opener Friday for the Diamondbacks, who used a strong second half to beat the Bees 56-51 in the 2018 Bengal Invitational at Holt Arena.
Century outscored the Bees 36-24 in the second half and withstood a late Bonneville run to open the 2018-19 campaign with a win.
"We work on free throws and end-of-game situations at practice all the time," Century guard Deshun Harwell said. "Once we had the lead, I knew the game was sealed."
Century led 52-41 with 2:34 remaining in the final period before the Bees closed the game on a 10-4 run, including a 3-pointer from Jordan Perez with 7.3 seconds left in the game to bring the Bees within 54-51.
Bonneville's Caleb Stoddard hit a 3-pointer on the Bees' previous possession to cut the squad's deficit to 54-48 with 48.1 seconds left in the fourth. Bonneville went 7 of 13 from the field in the fourth period.
Century entered halftime trailing 27-20 and opened the third quarter on a 10-0 run to take a 30-27 lead with 3:51 left in the period. The run was capped off by two consecutive 3-pointers by guard Sage Holm.
The D-backs outscored Bonneville 16-5 in the third to take control of the game. The Bees turned the ball over six times and shot 14.2 percent from the field (1 of 7).
"The third quarter was really good to us," Century coach Ryan Frost said. "We talked about our poor effort at halftime. Everything was so easy for Bonneville. ... We got some ball pressure and forced them to go to plan B or C."
Century's third-quarter run was highlighted by aggressive defense and balanced offensive scoring. Four Diamondbacks scored in the period, including six points from Holm and four apiece from forward Andrew Gunter and guard Kody Smoot.
Century shot 60 percent from the field (6 of 10) in the third and turned the ball over twice.
"We hustled and started rebounding," Harwell said. "Our coach came in and got on us for not rebounding. We got out there and got rebounds and second-chance points. That helped us get the win."
Bonneville's Randon Hostert scored nine points in the first half, while teammate Jamison Trane poured in six points. Trane and Hostert finished the game with 16 and 12 points, respectively.
Bonneville (0-1) plays Pocatello at Holt Arena today at 6 p.m.
CENTURY 56, BONNEVILLE 51
Bonneville 15 12 5 19 — 51
Century 10 10 16 20 — 56
BONNEVILLE (51) — Jordan Perez 7, Randon Hostert 12, Johnson 6, Caleb Stoddard 8, McDonald 2, Jamison Trane 16.
CENTURY (56) — Deshun Harwell 11, Sage Holm 6, Kody Smoot 9, Burke 6, Andrew Gunter 8, Carson Zink 5, Rogers 4, Fleischmann 7.