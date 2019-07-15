The Idaho State football team was picked to finish seventh in the Big Sky Conference standings by the league’s coaches and media. The Big Sky’s preseason polls were released Monday.
ISU received 72 points in the coaches poll, finishing between sixth-place Northern Arizona (88) and eighth-place Idaho (65). The Bengals picked up 285 points in the media poll, also finishing behind NAU (302) and ahead of Idaho (248).
The Bengals went 6-5 overall and 5-3 in the Big Sky last season, finishing fifth in the conference standings. Their seventh-place slot in this year’s preseason polls is their highest since 2015, when they were picked third by the media and sixth by the coaches following their 8-4 record in 2014.
Being picked to finish in the bottom half of the conference is nothing new for Idaho State. Last season’s winning record was the program’s second this decade and fifth since the turn of the century.
And ISU is still waiting for national recognition. The Bengals aren’t ranked in the preseason top 25 polls compiled by HERO Sports or Athlon Sports — two of the primary publications that cover FCS football.
The Bengals briefly cracked national polls last season, but fell out for good after losing their second-to-last game of the season to Cal Poly.
The newfound success was a welcomed change for ISU fans, but the team’s coaches and players know sustained respect is a result of continued success.
“You just gotta win,” Bengals head coach Rob Phenicie said at an ISU football media event held June 17 in Pocatello. “You gotta win, and when you get (ranked), you can’t lose. That’s what happened last year. We got there and didn’t perform the way we should’ve in a game and got knocked out of the deal.
“The only way to get in is win games. That’s simple enough.”
VIDEO: ISU coach Rob Phenicie previews 2019 football season
In last year’s preseason Big Sky polls, ISU was picked to finish 10th by the media and 12th by the coaches. The team used the rankings as fuel during its march to a winning record and brief rise to relevance.
“They don’t know the work we’ve been putting in,” ISU linebacker Kody Graves said in June. “That’s not on them, that’s on us. We gotta go out and prove it this year.
“But, we do use that as motivation. I can’t even tell you how many times that came up last year, before every game, ‘Hey, these coaches picked you last.’ ... We’re going to make them pay for it this year.”
Eastern Washington was picked to win the league in both polls, with 10 of 13 first-place votes in the coaches poll and 25 of 43 first-place nods from the media. UC Davis and Weber State rounded out the top three in both polls. EWU, UC Davis and WSU split the Big Sky championship last season, and Eastern Washington fell to North Dakota State in the FCS national championship.
2019 Big Sky Conference preseason football polls
Coaches poll
Team (1st-place votes) total points
1. Eastern Washington (10) – 140
2. UC Davis (2) — 127
3. Weber State — 124
4. Montana (1) — 104
5. Montana State — 100
6. Northern Arizona — 88
7. Idaho State — 72
8. Idaho — 65
9. Cal Poly — 56
10. Portland State — 42
11. Sacramento State — 40
12. Southern Utah — 38
13. Northern Colorado — 19
Media poll
Team (1st-place votes) total points
1. Eastern Washington (25) – 536
2. UC Davis (13) – 510
3. Weber State (4) – 472
4. Montana State — 417
5. Montana (1) – 396
6. Northern Arizona — 302
7. Idaho State — 285
8. Idaho — 248
9. Cal Poly — 196
10. Portland State — 178
11. Southern Utah — 160
12. Sacramento State — 125
13. Northern Colorado — 90