Idaho State redshirt senior Grace Kenyon was named to the Big Sky’s preseason all-conference team, announced Wednesday by league officials. Kenyon is one of six seniors to earn preseason honors from the Big Sky.
Kenyon is coming off a season in which she averaged 12.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocked shots per game. She also shot 49.3 percent from the field, ranking eighth among conference players. She earned second-team all-conference honors after the 2017-18 season.
The Bainbridge Island, Washington, native was instrumental in another deep conference tournament run for Idaho State last season. The Bengals advanced to the semifinals before falling to eventual champion Northern Colorado.
Kenyon joins Northern Colorado’s Savannah Smith, Portland State’s Ashley Bolston, Idaho’s Taylor Pierce and Portland State’s Sidney Rielly on the preseason all-conference team. Idaho’s Mikayla Ferenz was tabbed as the preseason Big Sky MVP.
The all-conference team is determined by voting between members of the media and Big Sky coaches. Sixteen players were up for nomination with the top six in voting earning a spot on the team. ISU’s Estefania Ors and Saylair Grandon also made the ballot this season.
The start of the women’s basketball season is just around the corner. The Bengals host Chico State in an exhibition match Nov. 3 before opening the season Nov. 7 at California Baptist.