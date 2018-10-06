Click here for a full recap of Idaho State's win.
FINAL
IDAHO STATE 62, IDAHO 28
ISU gets its first win against Idaho since 1995 behind a record-setting game from quarterback Tanner Gueller. The QB had an ISU single-game record eight touchdown passes.
FOURTH QUARTER
IDAHO STATE 62, IDAHO 28
Quarterback Tanner Gueller continues to shred Idaho's defense. Gueller just threw his eighth touchdown pass of the game with 8:41 remainingning in the fourth quarter. The QB found Michael Dean for the fourth time today on a 7-yard pass.
Michael Dean tallies fourth TD catch of game, on pass from Tanner Gueller. Idaho State leads 62-28 with 8:42 left in Q4. #bigskyfb pic.twitter.com/dOmQ6POCjS— Jeff Papworth (@JeffPapworth) October 7, 2018
The Bengals' drive was set up by a interception by defensive back Caleb Brown.
Caleb Brown set up Idaho State’s ninth TD of game with an interception. #bigskyfb pic.twitter.com/m8PxfMTmPg— Jeff Papworth (@JeffPapworth) October 7, 2018
IDAHO STATE 55, IDAHO STATE 28
Idaho State kicker Campbell Sheidow had a 23-yard field goal blocked with 10:21 left in the fourth quarter.
THIRD QUARTER
IDAHO STATE 55, IDAHO 28
Quarterback Tanner Gueller completes a 4-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Michael Dean with 1:03 remaining in the third quarter for his seventh passing touchdown of the game. The TD completion set an ISU single-game record for passing touchdowns in a game (7).
Third Gueller-Dean passing TD increases Idaho State’s lead to 55-28 with 1:03 left in Q3. #BigSkyFB pic.twitter.com/POw6QP3R7a— Jeff Papworth (@JeffPapworth) October 7, 2018
IDAHO STATE 48, IDAHO 28
Idaho State running back James Madison breaks multiple tackles on his way to a 7-yard touchdown run with 3:46 remaining in the third quarter. It is ISU's first non-passing score of the day.
James Madison rushing TD after two consecutive Gueller-Gueller completions. Idaho State leads 48-28 with 3:46 left in Q3. pic.twitter.com/ITCIWyqpGI— Jeff Papworth (@JeffPapworth) October 6, 2018
IDAHO STATE 41, IDAHO 28
Idaho quarterback Colton Richardson throws a touchdown pass with 5:25 remaining in the third quarter. Richardson found DJ Lee for the 28-yard score.
IDAHO STATE 41, IDAHO 21
Quarterback Tanner Gueller throws his sixth touchdown pass of the game to put Idaho State back ahead by three scores with 8:05 remaining in the third quarter. Gueller found tight end Austin Campbell for a 13-yard score, Campbell's second TD catch of the game.
Tanner Gueller converted 3rd and 15 with pass to Mitch, before completing TD pass to Austin Campbell, putting Idaho State up 41-21 in Q3. #BigSkyFB pic.twitter.com/Q6KdNNwH8d— Jeff Papworth (@JeffPapworth) October 6, 2018
IDAHO STATE 35, IDAHO 21
Idaho scores its first touchdown of the third quarter on a 17-yard touchdown run by Tyrese Walker with 10:22 remaining in the third quarter.
Idaho drove down field with ease at latter half of last possession, cutting deficit to 35-21 in Q3. #BigSkyFB pic.twitter.com/kNHZ6kXp34— Jeff Papworth (@JeffPapworth) October 6, 2018
IDAHO STATE 35, IDAHO 14
Idaho running back Isaiah Saunders fumbles on its first play of the third quarter, setting the Bengals up on the Vandals' 30-yard line with 14:49 remaining in the frame. Idaho State later punted on the drive after a second-down sack set ISU up behind the chains.
Official attendance today is 11,015. Close to a sellout, but not quite.— Madison Guernsey (@MGuernsey_ISJ) October 6, 2018
Still ISU's largest home crowd since an overtime win over Montana in 2003.
HALFTIME
IDAHO STATE 35, IDAHO 14
Idaho State leads Idaho 35-14 at halftime behind Tanner Gueller and his career-high five touchdown passes. The quarterback has completed 10 of 16 passes for 273 yards and five TDs. Gueller also has 71 yards rushing.
The Bengals have 412 yards of offense.
Video highlights from first half of Idaho State/Idaho game. #bigskyfb https://t.co/BzOD4c46eD— Jeff Papworth (@JeffPapworth) October 6, 2018
SECOND QUARTER
IDAHO STATE 35, IDAHO 14
Idaho State responds with a 62-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tanner Gueller to wide receiver Michael Dean with 1:27 left in the second quarter. Gueller has first first-half touchdown passes.
Second Gueller-Dean passing TD puts Idaho State ahead 35-14 with less than 2 minutes left in Q2. #BigSkyFB pic.twitter.com/vLZdfncpiT— Jeff Papworth (@JeffPapworth) October 6, 2018
IDAHO STATE 28, IDAHO 14
Idaho cuts its deficit after a 22-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Colton Richardson to tight end Connor Whitney with 3:11 remaining in the second quarter.
IDAHO STATE 28, IDAHO 7
Idaho State increases its lead after a 87-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Demonte Horton from quarterback Tanner Gueller with 10:27 left in the second quarter. That is Horton's first career touchdown.
Tanner Gueller passes to DeMonte Horton for 87-yard touchdown, giving Idaho State 28-7 lead, less than 5 minutes into Q2. #BigSkyFB pic.twitter.com/UAwQi8AfsO— Jeff Papworth (@JeffPapworth) October 6, 2018
IDAHO STATE 21, IDAHO 7
Tanner Gueller throws his third touchdown pass of the game to give Idaho State a two-score lead with 13:12 remaining in the second quarter. Gueller connected with wide receiver Mitch Gueller for a 29-yard TD.
Gueller-Gueller TD pass combination gives Idaho State 21-7 lead at start of Q2. #BigSkyFB pic.twitter.com/an8puxmEnx— Jeff Papworth (@JeffPapworth) October 6, 2018
FIRST QUARTER
IDAHO STATE 14, IDAHO STATE 7
Idaho State leads Idaho 14-7 after the first quarter.
IDAHO STATE 14, IDAHO 7
ISU takes its first lead with 3:16 left in the first quarter on a 14-yard touchdown pass from Tanner Gueller to Michael Dean. Gueller has two touchdown passes so far.
Tanner Gueller finds Michael Dean for TD, putting Idaho State ahead 14-7 with less than 4 minutes left in Q1. #BigSkyFB pic.twitter.com/v6y0mSiqs2— Jeff Papworth (@JeffPapworth) October 6, 2018
IDAHO STATE 7, IDAHO 7
Idaho State ties the game with 8:35 remaining in the first quarter on an 6-yard touchdown pass from Tanner Gueller to Austin Campbell.
Idaho State answers Idaho’s TD, tying score 7-7 with 8:35 left in Q2. #BigSkyFB pic.twitter.com/xNcMSyCckP— Jeff Papworth (@JeffPapworth) October 6, 2018
IDAHO 7, IDAHO STATE 0
Idaho takes the lead with 10:53 left in the first quarter on an 8-yard run by quarterback Mason Petrino.
IDAHO STATE 0, IDAHO 0
Idaho State linebacker Aren Manu was ejected at the 13:33 mark of the first quarter for targeting after a hit on Idaho quarterback Mason Petrino. Manu was starting in place of ISU linebacker Kody Graves, who is out for the first half of Saturday's game because of a targeting call against Northern Arizona on Sept. 29.