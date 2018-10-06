Phenicie, Aloi Northern Arizona
Idaho State coach Rob Phenicie (left) high-fives defensive lineman Treven Aloi (96) during a game Sept. 29 against Northern Arizona at Holt Arena.

 Jordon Beesley/Idaho State Journal

FINAL 

IDAHO STATE 62, IDAHO 28

ISU gets its first win against Idaho since 1995 behind a record-setting game from quarterback Tanner Gueller. The QB had an ISU single-game record eight touchdown passes. 

FOURTH QUARTER

IDAHO STATE 62, IDAHO 28

Quarterback Tanner Gueller continues to shred Idaho's defense. Gueller just threw his eighth touchdown pass of the game with 8:41 remainingning in the fourth quarter. The QB found Michael Dean for the fourth time today on a 7-yard pass.

The Bengals' drive was set up by a interception by defensive back Caleb Brown. 

IDAHO STATE 55, IDAHO STATE 28

Idaho State kicker Campbell Sheidow had a 23-yard field goal blocked with 10:21 left in the fourth quarter.

THIRD QUARTER

IDAHO STATE 55, IDAHO 28

Quarterback Tanner Gueller completes a 4-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Michael Dean with 1:03 remaining in the third quarter for his seventh passing touchdown of the game. The TD completion set an ISU single-game record for passing touchdowns in a game (7).

IDAHO STATE 48, IDAHO 28

Idaho State running back James Madison breaks multiple tackles on his way to a 7-yard touchdown run with 3:46 remaining in the third quarter. It is ISU's first non-passing score of the day. 

IDAHO STATE 41, IDAHO 28

Idaho quarterback Colton Richardson throws a touchdown pass with 5:25 remaining in the third quarter. Richardson found DJ Lee for the 28-yard score. 

IDAHO STATE 41, IDAHO 21

Quarterback Tanner Gueller throws his sixth touchdown pass of the game to put Idaho State back ahead by three scores with 8:05 remaining in the third quarter. Gueller found tight end Austin Campbell for a 13-yard score, Campbell's second TD catch of the game. 

IDAHO STATE 35, IDAHO 21

Idaho scores its first touchdown of the third quarter on a 17-yard touchdown run by Tyrese Walker with 10:22 remaining in the third quarter. 

IDAHO STATE 35, IDAHO 14

Idaho running back Isaiah Saunders fumbles on its first play of the third quarter, setting the Bengals up on the Vandals' 30-yard line with 14:49 remaining in the frame. Idaho State later punted on the drive after a second-down sack set ISU up behind the chains. 

HALFTIME

IDAHO STATE 35, IDAHO 14

Idaho State leads Idaho 35-14 at halftime behind Tanner Gueller and his career-high five touchdown passes. The quarterback has completed 10 of 16 passes for 273 yards and five TDs. Gueller also has 71 yards rushing. 

The Bengals have 412 yards of offense.

SECOND QUARTER

IDAHO STATE 35, IDAHO 14

Idaho State responds with a 62-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tanner Gueller to wide receiver Michael Dean with 1:27 left in the second quarter. Gueller has first first-half touchdown passes. 

IDAHO STATE 28, IDAHO 14

Idaho cuts its deficit after a 22-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Colton Richardson to tight end Connor Whitney with 3:11 remaining in the second quarter. 

IDAHO STATE 28, IDAHO 7

Idaho State increases its lead after a 87-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Demonte Horton from quarterback Tanner Gueller with 10:27 left in the second quarter. That is Horton's first career touchdown. 

IDAHO STATE 21, IDAHO 7

Tanner Gueller throws his third touchdown pass of the game to give Idaho State a two-score lead with 13:12 remaining in the second quarter. Gueller connected with wide receiver Mitch Gueller for a 29-yard TD.

FIRST QUARTER 

IDAHO STATE 14, IDAHO STATE 7

Idaho State leads Idaho 14-7 after the first quarter.

IDAHO STATE 14, IDAHO 7

ISU takes its first lead with 3:16 left in the first quarter on a 14-yard touchdown pass from Tanner Gueller to Michael Dean. Gueller has two touchdown passes so far. 

IDAHO STATE 7, IDAHO 7

Idaho State ties the game with 8:35 remaining in the first quarter on an 6-yard touchdown pass from Tanner Gueller to Austin Campbell.

IDAHO 7, IDAHO STATE 0

Idaho takes the lead with 10:53 left in the first quarter on an 8-yard run by quarterback Mason Petrino. 

IDAHO STATE 0, IDAHO 0

Idaho State linebacker Aren Manu was ejected at the 13:33 mark of the first quarter for targeting after a hit on Idaho quarterback Mason Petrino. Manu was starting in place of ISU linebacker Kody Graves, who is out for the first half of Saturday's game because of a targeting call against Northern Arizona on Sept. 29.

