CHUBBUCK — Police have identified the body found in a field west of Chubbuck late Saturday afternoon as a local man missing since last summer.
The body has been identified as Karl Lockhart, a Chubbuck man who was 32 when he was officially reported missing by his family on July 14, 2020.
Lockhart last had contact with his family in June 2020, according to Idaho State Journal reports and the Idaho State Police Missing Persons Clearinghouse.
A land surveyor found Lockhart’s body, which authorities said was badly decomposed, in a field near the end of North Nelson Lane just west of Chubbuck around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office.
An autopsy on Lockhart’s body was completed in Ada County on Monday and the body will remain there this week for additional tests, according to the Bannock County Coroner’s Office. Ada County is where the state’s medical examiners who perform autopsies are located.
It could take up to 90 days for the Bannock County Coroner’s Office to receive the autopsy report regarding Lockhart from Ada County medical examiners. The autopsy report will likely provide more details about exactly when and potentially how Lockhart died.
Prior to the discovery of Lockhart’s body, his family had offered up to a $1,000 reward for information about his whereabouts. His father, Emmett Lockhart, told the Idaho State Journal in August of last year that things had been going well for his son prior to his disappearance.
“He was doing really well,” Emmett Lockhart said. “He had just started up a new landscaping business.”
Chubbuck police last year said Lockhart had medical conditions that required him to have regular access to medications, though it’s unclear if such medical conditions contributed to his death.
Both the Chubbuck Police Department and Bannock County Sheriff’s Office are involved in the investigation into Lockhart’s death.
The Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that it appears as if Lockhart’s body had been in the field for some time and there is currently no evidence that foul play was involved in his death.
But the investigation is still underway and authorities encourage anyone with any information about Lockhart to contact Chubbuck police at 208-237-7172 or the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office at 208-236-7123.
This is the second time a dead body has been discovered in the Chubbuck area so far this month. The body of 30-year-old Fort Hall resident Samantha Bear was found in a canal near Hiline Road and New Day Parkway on May 15. Authorities do not believe the deaths are connected in any way.
The investigation into Bear’s death is ongoing as well but Chubbuck police said they do not believe foul play was involved.