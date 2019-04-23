BINGHAM COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
April 22, 5:13 p.m., hazard at 325 W. 200 N., Blackfoot. Reporting party stated at the intersection of Porterville and Washington there was a wheel line that was in the northbound lane of travel.
April 22, 9:53 p.m., suspicious circumstance at 410 W. Highway 26, Blackfoot. Report of a 4-door Chevy truck that had been parked on the north side of the building by the car wash for about an hour. Just one male inside, caller could see a can inside the truck, not sure if it was alcohol.
BLACKFOOT POLICE DEPARTMENT
April 22, 5:52 p.m., traffic complaint at 225 Carol Dr. Gray Saturn SUV that left the Carol St. Apartments speeding and driving recklessly.
April 22, 6:57 p.m., traffic complaint at 895 W. Bridge St. Reporting party advised there was a red four-door passenger car with a broken back window covered with plastic weaving in and out of traffic and driving at a high rate of speed on Meridian.
April 22, 7:34 p.m., property damage accident at 990 W. Bridge St. Two-vehicle accident between a silver Volkswagen and a brown Buick. No injuries, no road blockage.
April 22, 11:23 p.m., traffic complaint at 320 W. Highway 26. Report of a tan Ford Taurus driving through town recklessly and in a very fast manner.
April 23, 9:58 a.m., property damage accident at 320 W. Highway 26. Green Jeep vs. a white Santa Fe. No injuries, one lane was blocked.
SHELLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
April 22, 10:08 p.m., suspicious circumstance at 355 W. Maple. Reporting party requested an officer to go through her house. When she went down to her vehicle and went back up to her apartment, her deadbolt was locked. She stated the only ones inside the apartment were her small children. Reporting party was able to get back in through a window.