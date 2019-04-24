BINGHAM COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
April 23, 1:32 p.m., vehicle fire at 600 W. Highway 26, Blackfoot. Truck was on fire.
April 23, 2:03 p.m., traffic complaint at 765 W. 150 N., Blackfoot. Reporting party said there were people drag racing.
April 23, 4:50 p.m., property damage accident at Bergener Blvd. and Market St.
April 24, 8:07 a.m., petit theft at 46 S. 1300 W., Pingree. Property stolen and window of 1985 Chevy was shot out.
April 24, 9:42 a.m., residence burglary at 75 W., Blackfoot. Reporting party was told by neighbors that her garage was broken into. Reporting party concerned about tools in garage.
April 24, 10:06 a.m., residence burglary at 1900 W., Pingree. Report of someone breaking into house with medication stolen.
April 24, 11:02 a.m., malicious injury on Highway 39, Blackfoot. Damage done at impound lot.
BLACKFOOT POLICE DEPARTMENT
April 23, 5:38 p.m., hit-and-run accident at 544 E. Walker. Reporting party stated his son’s Volkswagen Passat was run into at the Smoking Gun BBQ. Damage to the rear of the vehicle.
April 24, 5:33 a.m., vehicle burglary on Oak St. Items stolen from inside vehicle, black 2007 Nissan Murano.
April 24, 11:49 a.m., traffic complaint at Camas St. and Riverton Rd. Report of a white Toyota Corolla with two kids and a dog that were in the vehicle. Suspect driving with excessive speeds through area three different times.
SHELLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
April 23, 5 p.m., traffic complaint at W. Fir. Reporting party stated there was a silver Toyota SUV unable to maintain lane, drove into the ditch bank several times. Passing Arctic Circle.