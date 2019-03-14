BINGHAM COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
March 13, 2:30 p.m., illegal dumping on W. Taber Rd., Blackfoot. Large amount of garbage on road.
March 13, 5:38 p.m., possession of a controlled substance resulting in arrest on Parkway Dr., Blackfoot.
March 14, 12:01 a.m., personal injury accident at milepost 98 southbound on I-15 near Blackfoot. Female drove her car into a large hole dug by construction crew in the area. Driver had shoulder pain, was conscious and breathing.
March 14, 7:43 a.m., property damage accident at 1500 W. 500 N., Blackfoot. Reporting party stated the roadway was washed out and she had crashed her vehicle. Reported there was no roadway on the driver’s side. No injuries, but there was blockage.
March 14, 8:38 a.m., property damage accident at 70 N. 400 W., Blackfoot. Two-vehicle crash, no injuries, involving a 2005 Dodge Ram and a GMC truck.
March 14, 12:18 p.m., residence burglary at 448 W. Highway 26, Blackfoot. Reporting party stated that someone called him saying someone was breaking into his house.
BLACKFOOT POLICE DEPARTMENT
March 13, 1:59 p.m., fraud report. Reporting party stated someone had been using his credit card number at Maverik.
March 13, 3 p.m., petit theft on N. Ash St. Reporting party said his cell phone was stolen from his vehicle two days ago. Reporting party had left it in his vehicle with the windows down.
March 13, 8:24 p.m., malicious injury report resulting in arrest at Colonial Inn. Window was broken out on the building.
March 14, 7:45 p.m., grand theft on Camas St. Reporting party stated that her silver 2005 Pontiac Grand Am was stolen. Vehicle was taken sometime Wednesday night.
March 14, 9:16 a.m., unlawful entry on Wandell St. Reporting party stated she drove by her house and the screen was out of one of the windows and she was concerned someone was in her house.
SHELLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
March 13, 7:15 p.m., suspicious circumstance on Meadowlark Dr. Reporting party believed someone was in her house earlier in the day when she wasn’t there.
March 14, 12:47 p.m., aggravated assault on S. Park Ave. Reporting party stated that someone pushed ice up into the tailpipe of a vehicle, causing it to fill with smoke and fumes.