Popular approval of Idaho Gov. Brad Little's response to coronavirus has plummeted, according to a recent poll.
A group of professors from Northeastern, Northwestern, Harvard and Rutgers universities have been conducting nationwide polls since April tracking approval by-state of approval of their governor's and of President Donald Trump's handling of the virus. Their latest report, which was released last week and reflects polling done from Aug. 7 to 26, shows just 34% approval for Little's handling of COVID-19. This has been steadily dropping, from 64% approval in late April, 54% in early May, 50% in late May, 49% in late June and 42% in late July.
Idahoans' approval of Trump's handling of coronavirus, while lower than you might expect in a state where Trump has some of his highest approval ratings in general, appears to have rebounded somewhat recently. It was at 51% in late April, 46% in early May, 42% in late May, 36% in June and July but was back up to 49% by late August.
Two things to keep in mind while analyzing these results:
1. The margin of error is high. The late August polling had an 8% margin of error, which could mean approval for Little's COVID-19 response is as low as 28% or as high as 42%.
2. The poll doesn't ask why people disapprove. Little's response to coronavirus, which ______, has led to a backlash on the further-right wing of his Republican Party, with many criticizing Little for policies they view as infringing on individual freedoms or spending federal money without the Legislature's authorization. However, Little's response has also been more hands-off than what some other, mostly Democratic, governors have done. Since June, Little has mostly left coronavirus regulations in the hands of local health districts and has resisted the idea of a statewide mask mandate or issuing further statewide shutdown orders. It's probably fair to assume the people who disapprove are a mix of voters to Little's right who think he went too far and others to his left who think he didn't go far enough.