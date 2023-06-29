On May 31, the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) approved the USPS market-dominant rate increases proposed by the Postal Service on April 10. Periodicals rates will increase 8.122% while marketing mail will increase 5.378%. In addition, the PRC noted that there were numerous errors in the Postal Service’s initial filing, including errors in the workpapers for all five mail classes. The PRC directed the Postal Service to investigate its initial filing procedures and to file a report with the results of its investigation and its plan to correct the issues identified in this proceeding in future rate adjustment proceedings by July 31.

To further address member concerns on rate increases and service delivery, the News/Media Alliance submitted joint comments to the US House Subcommittee on Government Operations following a hearing May 17 – Tracking the Postal Service: An Update on the Delivering for America (DFA) Plan. The Alliance is part of the Coalition for a 21st Century Postal Service, which stated the relentless, twice-yearly postage rates increases are endangering the Postal Service’s mail business and is destructive to businesses. The hearing was a solid first step toward ongoing oversight of the DFA plan; however, The Alliance will continue to advocate for additional hearings and oversight. The Alliance is also working on recommendations to Congress on ways to strengthen the PRC’s oversight of USPS rates and service and to provide greater accountability for USPS actions.


