On May 31, the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) approved the USPS market-dominant rate increases proposed by the Postal Service on April 10. Periodicals rates will increase 8.122% while marketing mail will increase 5.378%. In addition, the PRC noted that there were numerous errors in the Postal Service’s initial filing, including errors in the workpapers for all five mail classes. The PRC directed the Postal Service to investigate its initial filing procedures and to file a report with the results of its investigation and its plan to correct the issues identified in this proceeding in future rate adjustment proceedings by July 31.
To further address member concerns on rate increases and service delivery, the News/Media Alliance submitted joint comments to the US House Subcommittee on Government Operations following a hearing May 17 – Tracking the Postal Service: An Update on the Delivering for America (DFA) Plan. The Alliance is part of the Coalition for a 21st Century Postal Service, which stated the relentless, twice-yearly postage rates increases are endangering the Postal Service’s mail business and is destructive to businesses. The hearing was a solid first step toward ongoing oversight of the DFA plan; however, The Alliance will continue to advocate for additional hearings and oversight. The Alliance is also working on recommendations to Congress on ways to strengthen the PRC’s oversight of USPS rates and service and to provide greater accountability for USPS actions.
| 850-542-7087
Your Cart
WHO WE ARE NEWS MEMBERSHIP EVENTS PUB AUX GREAT IDEAS RESOURCES NNA FOUNDATION ABOUT
National Newspaper Association criticizes relentless postage rate increases
MAY 30, 2023
“NNA has not been alone in expressing anxiety over the future of USPS,” NNA Chair John Galer, publisher of The Journal-News in Hillsboro, Illinois, said. “At the root of the problem is the reluctance of Congress to take responsibility for its role in USPS’s current situation. We have rising rates, declining service and a postal system that is now trying to compete with private package delivery services while it puts its core mail function on the back burner. We have been experiencing the consequences of flaws in the DFA for two years now. It is time for Congress to get back into the postal reform game.”
A House Committee that oversees the U.S. Postal Service today received a statement from the National Newspaper Association and others in a broad coalition of mailing and package shipping groups that criticizes the twice-yearly postage increases implemented by USPS.
The Coalition for a 21st Century Postal Service (C21), a group to which NNA has belonged since C21’s founding, issued a statement for the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, in response to a May oversight hearing in which only Postmaster General Louis DeJoy was invited to testify. C21 represents organizations that amass more than $1.6 trillion in annual sales from mailing-related activities, which amounts to about 5% of U.S. Gross Domestic Product.
The Postal Service’s Delivering for America plan has driven total increases in Periodicals postage of around 35% since January 2021. Any good news from the plan has been overshadowed, C21 told Congress, by “relentless, twice-yearly, postage rate increases endangering the Postal Service’s mail business and destructive to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers often considered the backbone of American employment.”
Meanwhile, publishers and other mailers have seen declines in postal productivity, slower mail and rising concerns about the sustainability of universal postal service.
Although the USPS plan, known as the DFA, has been in effect since 2021, this year’s hearing was the first attempt at oversight conducted by a Congressional committee. The C21 coalition noted that the Postal Regulatory Commission, which has little power over USPS operations, had allowed the major rate increases while being able to exercise little influence over productivity declines. C21 called for Congress to re-examine the regulators’ mission.
“NNA has not been alone in expressing anxiety over the future of USPS,” NNA Chair John Galer, publisher of The Journal-News in Hillsboro, Illinois, said. “At the root of the problem is the reluctance of Congress to take responsibility for its role in USPS’ current situation. We have rising rates, declining service and a postal system that is now trying to compete with private package delivery services while it puts its core mail function on the back burner. We have been experiencing the consequences of flaws in the DFA for two years now. It is time for Congress to get back into the postal reform game.”
The C21 statement is available here.
COMMENTS:
RELATED ARTICLES
NNA Postal Hotline
National Newspaper Association provides postal consulting services for its members.
Read more
Understanding Periodicals Lesson III: Things You Never Knew
The second season of the Max Heath Postal Institute™ course on newspaper mail resumes June 8 at 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT/1 p.m. MT/12 p.m. PT.
Read more
NNA asks Postal Regulatory Commission to stop hammering newspapers with rate surcharges
National Newspaper Association Chair John M. Galer today asked the Postal Regulatory Commission to stop adding a 2% surcharge onto postage rate increases as part of its efforts to bring Periodicals mail back into being a profitable product for the Postal Service.
Read more
Advertise with NNA
Allied Member Directory
Find trusted vendors and business partners that understand your business
Current issue of Publishers' Auxiliary
Read the current issue of
Open the Paper
Subscribe to PUB AUX
Why NNA?
Learn More
MOST POPULAR
PUB AUX Classifieds
Read more
NNAF's 137th Annual Convention and Trade Show — Nation Divided? Newspapers United!
Read about our upcoming convention
Read the June edition of Pub Aux
Read more
NNA asks Postal Regulatory Commission to stop hammering newspapers with rate surcharges
Read more
Cultivating Success in the Digital Era: The 90/10 Rule for Media Companies
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.