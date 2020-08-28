Don’t sleep on eastern Idaho 1A football.
For that matter, don’t blink.
Because with the speed of change at the small school level, the cast of characters moves faster than a spooked pronghorn on the opening day of bow season.
For starters, Butte County and Mackay are back to running their own programs. No more Lost Rivers Pirates.
Also, Watersprings and Clark County lost their appeal to continue running a co-op team. With that, and just nine boys for an 8-man team, Clark County will not field a team in 2020.
Sho-Ban will also not field a team, and the seven-team 1A/D1 superconference Butte County and Challis used to compete in is down to three teams -- Butte County, Challis and Grace.
“In a couple years (Grace) will be back in 2A ball,” Butte County coach Sam Throrngren said. “With their speed, size, numbers, and good coaching, you have to consider them the favorite.”
Mackay and defending conference champ Watersprings will fill out half of the 1A/D2 Rocky Mountain Conference, matching up with Rockland and North Gem.
With 17 boys out at Watersprings, coach Chris Strahm is excited about what 2020 has waiting.
“We lost our co-op, and I feel bad for those (Clark County) boys,” Strahm said. “But we have good numbers out. You win conference, and kids say, ‘Hey, I want to be part of that.’”
BUTTE COUNTY PIRATES
The Lost Rivers Pirates are back on the shelf for 2020.
The 2019 mash-up of historic rivals Butte County and Mackay went all the way to the state title game, finishing 11-1 and bringing home the silver trophy.
Now it's back to BC and Mackay on their own fields with their own schedules, like always.
With 32 players out, Butte County is looking at another deep roster with designs on another deep run at state.
“The names change, but we’ve got some guys ready,” Butte County coach Sam Thorngren said. “We’re coming off a special season and these kids we have now have a lot of excitement and a lot of energy.”
Butte County Pirates
Coach: Sam Thorngren, 15th season
Last year: 11-1, lost in state championship final
Impact players: Tyler Wanstrom, jr., QB,; Jadan “J.J.” Jones, jr., RB/WR/MLB; Treyton Miller, soph., RB; Boone Gamett, jr., RB; Rebel Beard, soph., RB; Talon Gamett, soph., RB, Porter Taylor, jr., OL/DL; Jonah Reynolds, jr., OL/DL.
Schedule
Aug. 28 at Watersprings, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 4 at Dietrich, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 vs. Wells (NV), 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 vs. Challis, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 at Grace, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Challis, 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. Raft River, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 vs. Grace, 7 p.m.
CHALLIS VIKINGS
Following a wildly successful 2018 season where the Vikings went 7-2, losing only to the state champ and the state runner-up, graduation took a heavy toll on the Challis roster in 2019.
Minus 11 seniors from 2019, Challis went winless and scored 46 points all season while holding no opponent under 50.
But this is 2020, and the Vikes are one year older and one year bolder, with what looks like a stable of 16 players ready to rock.
Challis Vikings
Coach: Bill Bradshaw, Marty Mitchell, 2nd season
Last year: 0-9, no playoffs
Impact players: R.J. Philips, Jr., RB/DE; Tui Schwenke, Jr., RB/LB; Cayden Zollinger, Sr., OL/DL.
Schedule
Sept. 11 at Oakley, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 at Watersprings, 4:30 p.m.
MACKAY MINERS
Divorced from their brief union with Butte County under the Lost Rivers banner, Mackay brings 11 boys into the 2020 8-man season.
Third-year coach and former Mackay bruiser Travis Drussel will have to keep a close eye on the injury report to push through a full season. But with six seniors on his short roster, a healthy Mackay team could be a successful Mackay team.
“This group is tight-knit and really knows how to work,” Drussel said. “With 11 we are going to have to be in shape, but these kids know what they’re in for, and will give it their heart and soul.”
Mackay Miners
Coach: Travis Drussel, 3rd season
Last year: 11-1, lost in state championship final
Impact players: Chase Green, sr., QB/LB; Kolton Holt, sr., OT/DE; Wyatt Warner, sr., WR/LB/DB; Kyle Peterson, sr., WR/DB; Devean Lynch, sr., OL/DL; Nick Barnhard, sr., OL/DL.
Schedule
Sept. 1 at Challis, 6 p.m.
Sept. 18 vs. Lighthouse Christian, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 vs. North Gem, 7 p.m.
Oct, 16 at Rockland, 4 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Watersprings, 4:30 p.m.
WATERSPRINGS WARRIORS
The defending Rocky Mountain Conference champions from Watersprings are back in 2020, a little bit leaner, but no less meaner.
Minus their longtime compatriots from the years of the Watersprings/Clark County co-op, Watersprings brings just 17 players into this season, which is more than third-year coach Chris Strahm anticipated.
As for the defense of the conference title, Strahm aims to keep going with his strengths.
“We’ve got a lot of excitement after last year,” Strahm said. “We have five seniors and so much speed right now, we can’t go away from what we’ve been doing.”
Watersprings Warriors
Coach: Chris Strahm, 3rd season
Last year: 6-3, lost in state opener
Impact players: Matt Almgren, sr., RB/LB/DE/FS/CB; Brayden “Spud” Remer, sr., QB/CB; Parker Strahm, jr., LG/ NT.
Schedule
Aug. 28 vs. Butte County, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 4 vs. Richfield, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 17 at Raft River, 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 25 vs. Rockland, 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Challis, 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. North Gem, 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 23 vs. Mackay, 4:30 p.m.