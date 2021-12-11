{span}Butte County senior Boone Gamett celebrates after returning a fumble for a touchdown {/span}{span}{span}during the Pirates’ {/span}{span}42-12 state playoff win over Notus at Holt Arena.{/span}{/span}
Few things ever stood in the way of Butte County this season. In fact, when it mattered, only one team did. West Side topped the Pirates in the 1AD1 state title game, but in all of that, one Pirate remained consistently impressive: senior Boone Gamett.
That’s why he is The Post Register’s 8-man all-area player of the year.
On offense, Gammet totaled 17 catches for 267 yards and six touchdowns. On defense, he notched 48 tackles, eight sacks, three forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries — plus two defensive touchdowns. He even shined on special teams.
That was never more evident than in the playoffs, when Gamett blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown. He did the same against Notus in the quarterfinals, when he came up with a strip sack and returned the fumble for a touchdown.
“The thing is there’s no quit with him. He’s one of those high-motor players,” Butte County coach Sam Thorngren said. “He’s not the biggest kid, but he’s scrappy, and he has no quit, a no give up attitude. Determination — that’s his thing.”
With that, here are our eight-man all-area football selections.
Tyler Wanstrom, QB/DB, Butte County
Treyton Miller, RB, Butte County
Jrew Plocher, QB, Watersprings
RJ Philps, RB/LB, Challis
Porter Taylor, OL, Butte County
Cory Gamett, DL, Butte County
Rebel Beard, DB, Butte County
Tui Schwenke, OL, Challis
Ethan Smith, DL, Butte County
Avery Robles, TE/WR, Challis
Braxton Gamett, LB, Butte County
