First team
Tao Johnson, Thunder Ridge
If you didn’t know this was Johnson’s first track season, well, nobody would blame you. Johnson recorded the following in his debut campaign: 5A 100-meter state champion, third place at the state long jump and third at state with his 4x100 relay team, all of which is to make no mention of what he did in the months prior. Perhaps most notably, the junior set a 100-meter PR of 10.62 seconds, Idaho’s fastest time since 2015. In that event, Johnson also captured the 5A/4A District 6 crown by nearly a full second, clocking in at 10.85 seconds.
Johnathon Simmons, Salmon
Considering the way he performed in his final high school season, Simmons will leave as one of Salmon’s most decorated runners of all time. This season, the outgoing senior won state with his 4x400 relay team (3:10.18), took second at state in both the 1600 (4:19.15) and the 3200 (9:20.37), plus a third-place outing in the 800 (2:00.93). That all goes nicely with his 2A District 6 titles in all four events. Overall, Simmons logged four-first place finishes in the 1600 and three in the 3200, which will further cement his legacy at Salmon.
Luke Athay, Idaho Falls
Good luck finding a better freshman season on this side of Idaho. In the 3200, Athay secured a 5A/4A District 6 crown (9:29.15) and a second-place showing at state (9:19.92), good for second in Class 5A and fourth in the state. In the 1600, the freshman took second at both districts (4:24.89) and state (4:19.11), a personal-record that ranked second in the state. Plus, Athay captured a state title with his 4x800 relay team (7:57.06), which figures to make him one of the state’s best runners in the years to come.
Will Garrett, Salmon
Garrett made sure his final season at Salmon ended the right way. Most importantly, he won districts (14’0, a PR) and state (13’0) in the pole vault, but Garrett also captured state crowns in events like the 110-meter hurdles (15.32 seconds, a PR) and the 4x200 relay (team time: 1:32.33). Oh, and he also placed second at state in the 300-meter hurdles, finishing that race in 41.02, a personal record that ranked second in Class 2A and 16th in the state.
Crew Clark, Sugar-Salem
A Weber State football commit, Clark wrapped up his high school sports career by winning state with both his 4x200 relay team (1:31.67) and 4x400 team (3:32.06), winning the 3A District 6 title in the 400 and taking second at state in the same event. The time he used to place second at state in the 400, a personal-record 50.54 seconds, checked in at 16th statewide and third in Class 3A. If you missed out on Clark as a Digger, the good news is you can catch him as a Wildcat this fall.
Carsen Draper, South Fremont
Draper’s most impressive accomplishment during his senior season was winning state in the 800, clocking in at a personal-record time of 1:57.54 that ranked fourth in Class 3A, but he also fashioned himself a versatile athlete, competing in 11 different events this season. Among those, Draper qualified for the state meet in four, placing third in the 3200 (10:12.37, a PR), fifth in the 1600 (4:37.63, also a PR) and 11th in the 4x400 relay (team time: 3:39.72).
Joseph Ereaux, Idaho Falls
When you think of Idaho Falls’ most accomplished distance runners, Ereaux’s name should come to mind. During his senior season, he won the state title with his 4x800 relay team (7:57.06), took fifth at state in the 1600 (4:21.74, a PR) and placed eighth in the 800 (2:02.18). Having Zac Bright on your team makes it hard to win races, but Ereaux was right on his heels, claiming Class 5A’s seventh-fastest 800 time, 1:58.53, and its fifth-fastest 1600 time, 4:21.74.
Porter Holt, Sugar-Salem
The Sugar-Salem boys team took second at state this season, and Holt helped key that run. Just a sophomore, he qualified for state in four events: The 400 (fourth place, 51.14 seconds), 800 (second place, 1:57.87), 4x400 relay (first place, team time 3:32.06) and sprint medley relay (first place, team time 3:39.50). Even more impressive, Holt didn’t compete in the 800 until districts, but he won that race to qualify for state. If there’s a young Digger to keep an eye on, it’s Holt.
Matt Almgren, Watersprings
A standout Watersprings football player to boot, Almgren ended his high school sports career by qualifying for the 3A/2A/1A state meet in four events himself, finishing as well as third, in the 100 (11.54 seconds). But Almgren ran consistently well all season, recording 1A District 6 titles in the 100, 200 and the long jump, which he won with a personal-best 20’ 4.75, a mark that ranked fourth in Class 1A.
Cameron Porter, Madison
One of the fastest runners in the state, Porter registered nine first-place finishes in the 110-meter hurdles this season. That includes an individual title at the 5A/4A District 6 meet. At state, Porter fell during the race, but he also took fifth in the 100, clocking in at 11.07 seconds. Overall, Porter qualified for state in three events (including the 4x100 relay), which makes him a name to watch for his senior season.
Second team
Nathan Taylor, Rigby
Zyeon Kimbro, West Jefferson
Connor Maloney, Skyline
Eli Gregory, Blackfoot
Dallan Morse, Blackfoot
Keegan Porter, Hillcrest
Caden Caywood, Salmon
Matt Thomas, Blackfoot
Jace Thatcher, Shelley
Tui Edwin, Skyline
Honorable Mention
Brigham Dallin (Sugar-Salem), Kayson Smith (Madison), Cummins Anderson (Butte County), Spencer Nelson (Rigby), Peyson Calaway (West Jefferson), Austin Smith (Firth), Benjamin Ricks (Rigby), Garret Hunt (Challis), Daniel Simmons (Salmon), Seth Bingham (Thunder Ridge), Will Dixon (Madison), Noah Whitaker (Hillcrest), Jeimyn Fransen (South Fremont), Blazen Burgess (Salmon), Tyson Brown (Teton), Elijah Johnson (Thunder Ridge), John Woiwode (Teton)