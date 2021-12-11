First team all-area
Offense
Skyler Olsen, sr. QB, Idaho Falls
THE PLAYER: Area coaches raved about the offseason progress of Olsen, who led the Tigers to their first winning season in three years. Olsen threw the game-winning touchdown pass in Idaho Falls’ Emotion Bowl win over Skyline, totaling 2,335 passing yards and 24 touchdowns on the season.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “He was the best quarterback in our area.” — Hillcrest coach Brennon Mossholder
Zheik Falevai, sr. RB, Rigby
THE PLAYER: Falevai anchored the Trojans’ ground game all season, racking up 1,114 yards, 18 touchdowns and 92 yards per game. A huge reason why Rigby captured the 5A state championship.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “He’s a real downhill runner.” — Rigby coach Armando Gonzalez
Carson Harris, so. RB, Sugar-Salem
THE PLAYER: Harris may be undersized, but he totaled 965 rushing yards, 13 touchdowns and 5.8 yards per rush, making him one of the most efficient backs in the area. The Diggers may not have made the 3A state title game without his play.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “He runs low to the ground, and he’s got incredible balance and vision, which allows him to see things and find the crease to get those yards.” — Sugar-Salem coach Tyler Richins
Taylor Freeman, sr. WR, Rigby
THE PLAYER: Freeman missed a couple games, but that didn’t stop him from becoming one of the best wideouts in the state, totaling 54 catches for 914 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. He broke his arm in the Trojans’ playoff opener, but he returned for the state title game, hauling in a touchdown pass with a cast on his arm.
“I am not kidding when I say in my 25 years of coaching, he is in the top three I have ever coached. The kid is a stud. Speed, skill, route running, blocking. He is the complete package.” — Rigby coach Armando Gonzalez
Kenyon Sadiq, jr. WR, Skyline
THE PLAYER: One of the best players in the area regardless of position, Sadiq used his frame and soft hands to haul in 79 passes for 1,166 yards and 19 touchdowns. Good luck finding a play he didn’t make this season.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “There were a couple times we thought we had him covered pretty well, and he goes up and makes a play anyway. He’s just bigger and stronger than any DB.” — Hillcrest coach Brennon Mossholder
Con Dansie, sr. TE, Rigby
THE PLAYER: A valuable weapon both in the passing and blocking game, Dansie tallied 47 receptions for 535 yards and five touchdowns for the Trojans, whose offense remained unpredictable with Dansie in the fold.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “There wasn’t a better tight end. Even in the playoffs, I didn’t see a better tight end than him.” — Rigby coach Armando Gonzalez
Tui Edwin, jr. OL, Skyline
THE PLAYER: Edwin excelled in run blocking, clearing the way for the Grizzlies’ cadre of playmakers to get downhill and confuse defenses with motion. A key cog in Skyline’s offense, which ran for an average of 130 yards per game.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “If they needed some big yards they were going to run behind Tui…. I think he’s the best guard in the area.” — Blackfoot coach Jerrod Ackley
Talin Togiai, sr. OL, Rigby
THE PLAYER: A 6-foot-5, 290-pound force committed to BYU, Togiai became a key reason why the Trojans’ ground game was so good all season.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “Talin has all the physical tools to play at a high level. He’s going to go on and have a great career at BYU.” — Rigby coach Armando Gonzalez
Brendan Rasmussen, jr. OL, Idaho Falls
THE PLAYER: An athletic lineman who allowed just one sack all season, Rasmussen helped clear the way for running backs like Kyan Jesperson to rack up big yardage for the Tigers this season.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “He’s a dominant blocker… He’s so strong when he gets ahold of guys. He’s got great feet.” — Idaho Falls coach Marty Duffin
Kannon Koster, sr. OL, Rigby
THE PLAYER: Koster anchored the Trojans’ offensive line all season, which was a key reason why Rigby established its running game so well and maintained a strong passing attack at the same time.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “He really understands his double teams and climbing to the next level. He’s got really good strength and good feet.” — Blackfoot coach Jerrod Ackley
Tyson Krupp, sr. OL, Skyline
THE PLAYER: Another athletic tackle for the Grizzlies, Krupp helped Skyline settle into an offensive rhythm with consistent run and pass blocking.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “He’s a hard working kid. Good size, good physical blocker. He did some nice things for us.” — Skyline coach Scott Berger
Defense
Damien Walker, sr. DL, Rigby
THE PLAYER: There may not have been an offensive lineman in the state who could block Walker, the Trojans’ dominant defensive lineman who made a habit out of wrecking backfields and generating pressure. Made a real difference in Rigby’s state title game win over Highland.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “Highland couldn’t match up against him very well. That’s what made Rgby tough in that game – they could get pressure with three guys. It’s because of him.” — Skyline coach Scott Berger
Sam Rasmussen, sr. DL, Madison
THE PLAYER: Madison snuck into the playoffs with a nice win over Rigby, and Rasmussen made sure he played an enormous role in that, notching a key strip sack that set up the Bobcats to put the game away. That was only one example of the player Rasmussen developed into this season.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “He’s a great D-lineman. Really athletic. You watch him in all the big plays, he made all the big plays.” — Idaho Falls coach Marty Duffin
Paul Fitzgerald, sr. DL, Thunder Ridge
THE PLAYER: An athletic edge rusher committed to Utah State, Fitzgerald did a nice job generating pressure in an all-around role at Thunder Ridge.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “He’s definitely a physical player with a great future at that level because of his size and strength and size.” — Skyline coach Scott Berger
Boyd Sorenson, sr. DL, Sugar-Salem
THE PLAYER: The leader of a sturdy Sugar-Salem defense, Sorensen totaled 67 tackles, 7.5 sacks and 21.5 tackles for loss, helping the Diggers reach the 3A state championship game.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “He’s really big, strong and fast. Six-four, 225 pounds, and he’s very, very athletic. His size and speed was critical to our success.” — Sugar-Salem coach Tyler Richins
Chandler Robinson, sr. LB, Skyline
THE PLAYER: Robinson patrolled the middle of the field for the Grizzlies, posting 147 tackles, four sacks and two interceptions for a Skyline defense that excelled in the playoffs.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “He was all over the field. He was making plays. He was coming downhill. He was driving people backwards and backing them up. He was the kind of kid you love to coach.” — Blackfoot coach Jerrod Ackley
Hunter Nield, sr. LB, Rigby
THE PLAYER: A senior captain, Nield represented a constant threat in the middle of the field — both in the passing and running games — which was a big reason why Rigby allowed just 17 points per game.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “I really think he’s a tough kid. He had a really good year.” — Idaho Falls coach Marty Duffin
Ryan Harris, sr. LB, Sugar-Salem
THE PLAYER: The 3A Mountain Rivers Conference defensive player of the year, Harris played all over the field on defense for the Diggers, but he became most valuable as a linebacker, totaling 52 tackles — 4.5 for loss.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “He’s probably the biggest difference-maker on our defense. When he’s on the field, we play better. That comes down to his leadership.” — Sugar-Salem coach Tyler Richins
Ryder Thompson, sr. DB, Rigby
THE PLAYER: Hailed as high-IQ cornerback, Thompson worked through a late-season injury to provide a timely series of 26 tackles and three interceptions, helping the Trojans win the 5A state trophy.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “They always have good DBs that can cover a lot of ground. They can hit hard, and they’re always really physical.” — Skyline coach Scott Berger
Deegan Hale, jr. DB, Blackfoot
THE PLAYER: The anchor of a Blackfoot secondary that impressed all year, Hale snagged eight interceptions, using his skills as a wide receiver to read routes and get to the ball.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “Deegan’s a really good centerfield safety. His pass defense is phenomenal. He takes great angles.” — Blackfoot coach Jerrod Ackley
Tomy Bradshaw, sr. DB, Shelley
THE PLAYER: Bradshaw, a safety who led the upstart Russets with 38.5 tackles and six interceptions, keyed a Shelley defense that yielded just 16 points per game. That helped Shelley make the 4A state playoffs and notch a win in the first round.
WHAT COACHES SAID: He had quite a few interceptions…. He’s a good ballplayer. He made a lot of plays this year.” — Skyline coach Scott Berger
Daeson Hunter, sr. DB, Idaho Falls
THE PLAYER: Hunter played a key role in remaking the Tigers’ secondary, totaling eight interceptions, 34 solo tackles and eight pass-breakups.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “He was a good player that, in our game, he had some nice plays. Some nice hits.” — Skyline coach Scott Berger
Coltin Lyda, jr. utility, Idaho Falls
THE PLAYER: Lyda, a true swiss army knife who played linebacker, cornerback, safety, tight end and running back, tallied the following numbers: 359 yards receiving, 250 yards rushing and on defense, 76 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and four interceptions.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “He made plays. He got to the ball on defense. Offensively, it really didn't matter (where we put him).” — Idaho Falls coach Marty Duffin
Hunter Miller, sr. returner, Idaho Falls
THE PLAYER: Miller made his money at receiver — totaling 842 yards and seven touchdowns in that department — but he also became a dangerous threat at returner, averaging 29 yards per punt return for the Tigers.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “He was their good receiver. He had a lot of big catches for them.” — Skyline coach Scott Berger
Second team
Kaimen Peebles, sr. QB, South Fremont
Ryker Clinger, jr. RB, Blackfoot
Kyan Jesperson, sr. RB, Idaho Falls
Logan Crane, sr. WR, Madison
JaVonte King, jr. WR, Blackfoot
Austin Jacobsen, sr. TE, Firth
Carter Vining, jr. OL, South Fremont
Damien Morales, sr. OL, Rigby
Ross Lyon, sr. OL, Blackfoot
Cody Bowman, sr. OL, Shelley
Garisen Madsen, sr. OL, Sugar-Salem
Nic Fangupo, sr. DL, Rigby
Kolton Dallimore, sr. DL, Bonneville
Jonny Bazcuk, sr. DL, Skyline
Leo Nelson, sr. DL, Idaho Falls
Isaac Farnsworth, sr. LB, Skyline
Kian Lynch, sr. LB, Thunder Ridge
Logan Fredericksen, sr. LB, Rigby
Trevon Talbot, sr. DB, Rigby
Ian Galbreaith, jr. DB, Skyline
Jonah Schulthies, sr. DB, Sugar-Salem
Ricardo Contreras, sr. K, Sugar-Salem
Honorable Mention
Gage Vasquez, Firth; Sam Park, Firth; Tao Johnson, Thunder Ridge; Ben Lenz, North Fremont; Austin Ramirez, Blackfoot; RJ Woods, Bonneville; Carson Trejo, Blackfoot; Caden Taggart, Skyline; Beau Anderson, Idaho Falls; Abrahn Silverio, Skyline; Jerek Rammell, Sugar-Salem; Porter Brizzee, Thunder Ridge; Coleman Lords, Rigby; Deion Tawzer, Rigby; Carter Manwaring, Idaho Falls; Ben Moore, Idaho Falls; Grayson Thomas, Idaho Falls; Max Whitehouse, Thunder Ridge; Tel Bair, Madison; Wyatt Harris, Sugar-Salem; Zach Greenig, Hillcrest; Cam Porter, Madison; Elijah Johnson, Thunder Ridge.