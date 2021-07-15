At Pinecrest Golf Course
July 13-14
Champ Flight
Gross
Place Name 1st Day 2nd Day Total Winnings
1 Melinda Howard 79 76 155 $90.00
Net
Place Name 1st Day 2nd Day Total Winnings
1 Vicki Brown 78 79 157 $45.00
1 Sarah Fawcett 80 80 160 $45.00
First Flight
Gross
Place Name 1st Day 2nd Day Total Winnings
1 Doris Crumley 83 84 187 $90.00
2 Mary Jenkins 87 86 173 $74.00
3 Nellie Dole 93 85 178 $49.00
Place Name 1st Day 2nd Day Total Winnings
1 Mary Ellen McFarlane 66 77 143 $82.00
1 Judy Sahr 68 75 143 $82.00
3 Joan Ozmun 79 68 147 $49.00
4 Judy Weiszhaar 76 75 151 $41.80
Second Flight
Gross
Place Name 1st Day 2nd Day Total Winnings
1 Vicki Johnson 87 91 178 $90.00
2 Georgia Mousaw 91 92 183 $75.00
3 Nancy Watson 92 93 185 $50.00
4 Nita Hix 97 96 193 $30.55
Net
Place Name 1st Day 2nd Day Total Winnings
1 Sharon Griffith 67 71 138 $90.00
2 Merlyn Belloff 72 74 146 $75.00
3 Frances Case 74 78 152 $50.00
4 Michelle Black 75 78 153 $30.55
Third Flight
Net
Place Name 1st Day 2nd Day Total Winnings
1 Sally Burrell 98 100 198 $82.50
1 Nancy Difelici 100 98 198 $85.50
3 Kelly Flaherty 103 96 199 $50.00
4 Renee Wuska 104 102 206 $30.55
Gross
Place Name 1st Day 2nd Day Total Winnings
1 Sue Tihista 69 75 144 $90.00
2 Kay Bare 74 71 145 $75.00
3 Erma Jenkins 72 74 146 $50.00
4 Judy Jolley 71 77 148 $30.55