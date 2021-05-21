Medals were handed out at Friday’s 3A/2A/1A Track and Field State Championships.
Here’s a recap of Friday’s action.
3A
Boys
Carsen Draper of South Fremont placed third (10:12.37) in the 3,200 and Brigham Dalling of Sugar-Salem was sixth (10:16.57).
Sugar-Salem won the 1,600 sprint medley in a time of 3:39.50.
Girls
Jaresa Jackson of Sugar-Salem finished third in the 3A 3,200. Breklynn Gee of South Fremont and Kate Dickson of Sugar-Salem were sixth and eighth, respectively.
In other running finals, Sugar-Salem won the 800 sprint medley
2A
Boys
Salmon’s Johnathon Simmons was edged by Nampa Christian’s Grady Mylander in the 3,200 as both runners broke the 2A record. Mylander finished in 9:20.13 and Simmons crossed in 9:20.37.
Salmon’s Daniel Simmons was third and North Fremont’s Asher Johnston placed fifth. West Jefferson’s Hyrum Spencer finished seventh.
Salmon was fifth in the 1,600 sprint medley and North Fremont placed sixth.
Girls
West Jefferson’s Elizabeth Spencer and Kaylee Dalling finished fifth and eighth, respectively, in the 3,200 race.
Firth was second in the 800 sprint medley just behind Soda Springs, 1:53.73 to 1:53.81.
1A
Girls
Natalya Babcock of Butte County was third in the 1A girls 3,200 with a time of 11:40.39.
Field event champions from Friday
Kiya McAffee, Butte County, 1A girls shot put, 35-11
Megham Moore, Mackay, 1A girls discus, 109-02
Tara Butler, Firth, 2A girls high jump, 5-2
Sedona Cannon, Salmon, 2A girls pole vault, 9-00
Will Garrett, Salmon, 2A boys pole vault, 13-00