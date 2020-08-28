District 6 nearly ran its state championship streak to four straight last year, but Kuna upended Blackfoot in a wild championship game, 49-35. With Skyline (2016, 2017) and Hillcrest (2018) taking the coveted title the past three seasons, Blackfoot emerged as the conference’s top team in 2019, sporting the top scoring defense and enough offensive weapons to keep defenses on their toes, led by all-state running back Teegan Thomas.
At first glance, the conference could put forth another challenger for a state title in 2020, but who will it be?
The Broncos have a new coach, but Thomas is back for his senior year and will likely be hard to stop once again.
Skyline is loaded with returning talent after a disappointing ending in the first round of the playoffs last season, and Hillcrest looks to return for a championship run after having the highest scoring team in the conference a year ago. The Knights also have a dynamic running back in Tre Kofe.
The unknowns will be Bonneville, also with a new coach, and a young and inexperienced roster, and Shelley, which looks to get on the winning track after finishing 0-8 a year ago.
BLACKFOOT BRONCOS
Jerrod Ackley has some big shoes to fill after the retirement of long-time Broncos coach Stan Buck, who won four state championships and led the Broncos to the 4A title game last season. The Broncos return arguably the area’s top running back in Teegan Thomas, who proved to be a workhorse last season, rushing for 1,791 yards on 272 carries with 19 rushing touchdowns.
Jace Grimmett takes over for all-conference quarterback Craig Young. The Broncos will also have a hole to fill on both sides of the ball with the graduation of all-conference receiver and defensive back Reece Robinson.
Maybe overlooked in the team’s run to the conference title and the state championship game last season was a solid defense that surrendered a conference-low 18.7 points. The conference could be decided by which team has the top defense again.
Blackfoot Broncos
Coach: Jerrod Ackley, 1st season
Last year: 11-2, 5-0, lost in state championship game
Impact players: Teegan Thomas, sr. RB; Stryker Wood, sr., DB; Jace Grimmett, sr., QB.
Schedule
Aug. 28 at Thunder Ridge, 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 vs. Idaho Falls, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 at Snake River, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 vs. Skyline, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 vs. Preston, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Hillcrest, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 vs. Rigby, 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 at Shelley, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Bonneville, 7 p.m.
BONNEVILLE BEES
Former defensive coordinator Kevin Kempf takes over a Bees program that lost 19 starters from last year’s squad. Kempf said 80 players came out for summer camp and weight room workouts. Despite just a handful of players with varsity experience, Kempf said he doesn’t want to call it a rebuilding process in 2020, but instead focus on “Fast, fun and fundamental,” he said. “That’s the cornerstone of our team.”
The roster will contain mostly sophomores and juniors that have JV experience. The Bees will have to replace some key skill position players with the graduation of quarterback Jordan Perez, receiver Colton Reifschneider and tight end/linebacker Willie Nelson.
Bonneville Bees
Coach: Kevin Kempf, first year
Last year: 2-7, 1-4, did not make the playoffs
Impact players: Branson Casper, sr., WR; Devin McDonald, sr., RB; Jacob Perez, sr., QB.
Schedule
Aug. 28 vs. Mountain Crest (UT), 4 p.m. at Madison HS
Sept. 4 at Century, TBD
Sept. 11 at Preston, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 vs. Madison, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Skyline, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Shelley, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 vs. Hillcrest, 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. Thunder Ridge, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 vs. Blackfoot, 7 p.m.
HILLCREST KNIGHTS
The Knights proved again last year they are one of the top running teams in the area, led by all-state sophomore Tre Kofe, who will be the focal point of the offense once again. The difference will be up front, with Hillcest having to replace its entire offensive and defensive lines.
There may be a learning curve if the running game is to get on track and the team looks to make a postseason charge.
“Our philosophy is to be the most physical offensive team every Friday night, beginning with establishing the running game,” coach Kevin Meyer said.
The defense returns linebackers Brett Bartell, Garrett Phippen, Keegan Porter, starting cornerback Noah Whitaker and safety Demik Hatch.
Hillcrest Knights
Coach: Kevin Meyer, 3rd season
Last year: 5-5, 3-2, lost in first round of playoffs
Impact players: Tre Kofe, jr., RB; Demik Hatch, sr., QB; Brett Bartell, sr., FB/LB; Keegan Porter, sr., RB/OLB; Garrett Phippen, jr., QB/LB Jr.
Schedule
Aug. 28 at Idaho Falls, 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 vs. Vallivue, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 vs. Madison, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 at Rigby, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 vs. Shelley, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 at Blackfoot, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 vs. Bonneville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 at Skyline, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Thunder Ridge, 7 p.m.
SHELLEY RUSSETS
The Russets are still trying to gain traction since the move up to 4A. They averaged just 7.25 points and gave up nearly 40 points last season.
“I don't think that most people around here realize the difference in the size of players and the speed that is in the 4A classification compared to the 3A classification,” coach Josh Wells said. “We have learned the hard way that there is a big difference in those players and we are trying very hard to close that difference.”
Treyce Jensen, an all-conference pick last year at defensive back, is expected to take over at quarterback after also playing backup quarterback last season.
Jaxon Hess returns after earning all-conference honorable mention on the offensive line and at linebacker .
Fred Davis/Bingham News Chronicle
Shelley Russets
Coach: Josh Wells, 2nd season
Last year: 0-8, 0-5
Impact players: Jaxon Hess, sr., OL; Cody Bowman, jr., OL; Treyce Jensen, sr., QB; Brayden Johnson, sr., RB; Tomy Bradshaw, jr., DB; Cannon Vance, jr. DL; Skyler Robinson, jr., LB.
Schedule
Aug. 28 at Preston, 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 vs. Sugar-Salem, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 at Jerome, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 vs. Canyon Ridge, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Hillcrest, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 at Bonneville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Pocatello, TBD
Oct. 16 vs. Blackfoot, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 vs. Skyline, 7 p.m.
SKYLINE GRIZZLIES
The Grizzlies had plenty of weapons last year but finished second in the conference to Blackfoot following a 27-20 loss, their only loss in conference play. An injury to quarterback and sparkplug Cruz Taylor ended Skyline’s season in the first round of the playoffs, but a host of players return in 2020, meaning the Grizzlies could be the team to beat in 2020.
Skyline returns nine defensive starters and seven return on offense.
“We’re expecting good things,” coach Scott Berger said.
The biggest question may be at quarterback where Cade Marlow takes over for the dynamic Taylor. Marlow won’t be shouldered with carrying the team because he had plenty of weapons around him in receiver Connor Maloney and running back Eli Ames. A solid offensive should also help.
Skyline Grizzlies
Coach: Scott Berger, 12th season
Last year: 6-4, 4-1, lost in first round of playoffs
Impact players: Cade Marlow, sr., QB; Connor Maloney, sr., WR; Eli Ames, sr., RB; Davien Cruz, sr., WR; Bridger Swafford, sr., RB; Asher Radford, sr., OL; Tuey Edwin, soph., OL; Brixton Gilbert, sr., DL; Christean Thomas, sr., DB.; Karsen Jensen, sr., LB.
Schedule
Aug. 28 at Minico, 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 vs. Thunder Ridge, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 at Rigby, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 at Blackfoot, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 vs. Bonneville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 at Madison, 7 p.m.
Oct. 10 vs. Idaho Falls, 4 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. Hillcrest, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Shelley, 7 p.m.