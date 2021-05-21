Freshmen were well represented at Friday’s round of the Track and Field State Championships.
Nelah Roberts of Skyline, who won the 4A cross country state title, edged Middleton’s Kayelee Austin 10:54.28 to 10:54.54 in the 4A girls 3,200 race, and Idaho Falls’ Luke Athay clocked 9:19.92 to finish second in the 5A 3,200 boys race.
Seth Bingham of Thunder Ridge (9:22.78) and Madison’s Will Dixon (9:36.25) finished fifth and eighth, respectively, in the 5A boys 3,200 final.
In Friday’s other running finals, the Idaho Falls relay team of Zac Bright, Luke Athay, Joseph Ereaux and Ben Behrmann won the state title in the 5A boys 4x800 with a time of 7:57.06.
Madison’s team of Matthew Jeppesen, Hinckley Manner, Daniel Godfrey and Logan Thomas finished second in 8:05.01
Idaho Falls placed seventh in the 5A girls 4x800 relay with Hannah Kohler, Abby Corgatelli, Kamryn Comba, and Allison Lemons finishing in 10:01.39.
Bonneville took home sixth-place medals for the 4A girls 800 sprint medley with Emma Dye, Tesha Bird, Kylie Coles and Riley Sweet clocking 1:54.93.
In the 4A boys 1,600 sprint medley, Blackfoot placed fourth in 3:35.92 and Bonneville (Camden Jensen, Mason Marley, Dylan Caldwell, Nathan Smyth) was sixth in 3:41.33.
Other local medalists in Friday’s field event finals.
5A
Boys
Rigby’s Samuel Webster placed fifth in the discus with a toss of 143-0.
Girls
Rigby’s Teilana Togiai placed sixth in the shot put with a mark of 33-10.5
Rigby freshman Abbie Scott cleared 11-0 in the pole vault to take fourth.
4A
Boys
Skyline’s Tui Edwin was eighth in the shot put at 47-05.
Blackfoot’s Tyler Vance earned three team points for finishing sixth with a leap of 20-11 in the long jump.
Girls
In the discus competition, Hadley Humphreys from Blackfoot placed fifth at 106-0.
Brinnlee Wilde of Idaho Falls was fourth in the high jump at 5-2. Madison’s Mariah Webb tied for fifth at 5-0, and the Rigby duo of Ashlyn Andersen (5-0) and Hannah Tucker (4-10), placed seventh and eighth.
Wilde also medaled in the long jump with a mark of 16-9 to place seventh.