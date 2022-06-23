Player of the Year: Jenna Kearns, Highland
Coaches of the Year: Keisha Fisher, Thunder Ridge; Ralph Daniels, Highland
First team
Kaliann Scoresby, Thunder Ridge, Pitcher;Marissa Mauger, Highland, Pitcher; Trynly Haack, Thunder Ridge, Catcher, Grace Sheppard, Rigby, Utility; Sheli Williams, Idaho Falls, Infield; Brynly Dabell, Thunder Ridge, Infield; Ashlynn Lott, Thunder Ridge, Infield; Alix Bishop, Rigby, Infield; Taelor Boyer, Highland, Infield; Carlisle Walker, Highland, Infield; Kara Stohl, Idaho Falls, Outfield; Maddy Williams, Thunder Ridge, Outfield; Erin Bishop, Rigby, Outfield; Pacia Burrup, Highland, Outfield
Second team
Emma Cluff, Rigby, Pitcher; Jaylee Nef, Rigby, Pitcher; Brooke Stoeber, Madison, Pitcher, Jenna Kearns, Highland, Catcher; Kynzee Williams, Thunder Ridge, Utility; Calyn Wood, Idaho Falls, Infield; Kaliann Scoresby, Thunder Ridge, Infield; Malynn Munk, Rigby, Infield; Abbey Wilkins, Rigby, Infield; Tacy Hermosillo, Madison, infield; Bryn Weekes, Madison, Infield; Emily Kendall, Highland, Infield; Maci Billings, Idaho Falls, Outfield; Hannah Sayre, Thunder Ridge, Outfield; Nekysa Wright, Thunder Ridge, Outfield; Paisley Burgie, Rigby, Outfield; Megan Boone, Rigby, Outfield; Shaeley Noel, Madison, Outfield; Billie Nate, Highland, Outfield
Honorable Mention
Adrie Mortensen, Madison, Catcher; Trysta Hoffman, Thunder Ridge, Utility; Caroline Galbraith, Idaho Falls, Infield; Emily Jones, Thunder Ridge, Infield; Layna Weaver, Thunder Ridge, Infield; Pyper Whetten, Rigby, Infield; Brielle Barney, Madison, Infield; Stephaney Moss, Madison, Outfield; Rylie Glenn, Highland, Outfield
Teams selected by coaches.
