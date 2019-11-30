Player of the year: Keegan Thompson, QB, Rigby
Offensive player of the year: Kaleb Demuzio, RB, Highland
Defensive player of the year: Tanoa Togiai, DT, Rigby
Coach of the year: Armando Gonzalez, Rigby
First-team offense
QB: Easton Cordero, Madison
RB: Brigham Youngstrom, Rigby
RB: Kaysom Isom, Thunder Ridge
TE: Brycen Uffens, Rigby
WR: Christian Fredericksen, Rigby
WR: Trey Holloway, Madison
WR: Kayden Toldson, Thunder Ridge
OL Landon Cook, Rigby
OL: Carson Johnson, Rigby
OL: Blake Williamson, Highland
OL: Hipa Galo, Highland
OL: Dallen Gonzalez, Madison
K: Ian Hershey, Highland
Ret.: Payten Richardson, Rigby
First-team defense
DL: Kamiah Olsen, Highland
DL: Paul Fitzgerald, Thunder Ridge
DL: Zhigy Falevai, Rigby
DL: Luke Togiai, Highland
LB: Dylan Jester, Highland
LB: Landon Johnson, Rigby
LB: Brigham Carter, Madison
LB: Bryson Bosh, Rigby
DB: Jayden Bell, Highland
DB: Trey Talbot, Rigby
DB: Sam Cardon, Madison
DB: Payton Van Steenkiste, Rigby
P: Jayden Bell, Highland
Second-team offense
QB: Tao Johnson, Thunder Ridge
RB: Dalton Jones, Highland
RB: Josh Potter, Highland
TE: Dawson Wills, Madison
WR: Trajen Larsen, Rigby
WR: Lane Gellespie, Thunder Ridge
WR: Joe Lundin, Madison
OL: BJ Madsen, Rigby
OL: Seth Moedl, Thunder Ridge
OL: Elijah Fonoti, Thunder Ridge
OL: Blake Anderson, Rigby
OL: Ezra Rasmussen, Madison
K: Brendan Behunin, Rigby
Ret.: Dalton Jones, Highland
Second-team defense
DL: JJ Flores, Highland
DL: Gavin Fuller, Madison
DL: Quin Wilcox, Madison
DL: Talin Togiai, Rigby
LB: Taten Hawkes, Rigby
LB: Max Whitehouse, Thunder Ridge
LB: Easton Eddie, Highland
LB: Brigdon Craig, Thunder Ridge
DB: Tray Murdock, Thunder Ridge
DB: Kamren Larsen, Rigby
DB: Micah Moss, Rigby
DB: Treagan Watson, Highland
P: Dawson Wills, Madison
Honorable mention
QB: Easton Durham, Highland
RB: Zheik Falevai, Rigby
RB: Ryan Winfree, Madison
RB: Mason Fullmer, Highland
WR: Mark Williams, Madison
WR: Colton Edwards, Rigby
WR: Cooper Duffin, Highland
OL: Damian Morales, Rigby
OL: Kyler Williams, Highland
DL: Connor Isom, Thunder Ridge
DL: Damian Harris, Rigby
DL: Logan George, Highland
DL: Mason Tolley, Rigby
LB: Trey McKinlay, Rigby
LB: Evan Ames, Highland
LB: Kory Caldwell, Thunder Ridge
LB: Brandon Lewis, Madison
DB: Jayden Taylor, Thunder Ridge
DB: Seth Nate, Highland
DB: Joe Lundin, Madison
DB: Jason Wright, Highland
P: Kaysom Isom, Thunder Ridge